Ganesh Chaturthi: Rithvik Dhanjani Is Making His Own Ganpati Idol. See Pic

Like many other celebrities, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani is also prepping for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, this time, Rithvik has decided not to buy the idol but to make it himself. The 28-year-old actor Instagrammed a picture of himself carving the idol and revealed that his friend, actor Raqesh Bapat is guiding him. "I feel blessed to have a friend like you Raqesh Bapat for introducing me to this divine feeling of being so close to Ganesh on a very spiritual level. This is my first time every making a statue myself and I feel I have invested a part of my soul into it and it makes me feel so empowered," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.
i feel blessed to have a friend like you @raqeshbapat for introducing me to this divine feeling of being so close to genesha on a very spiritual level...this is my first time every making a statue myself and i feel i have invested a part of my soul into it and it makes me feel sooo empowered... #blessed #Ganesha
Rithvik, who recently returned from Spain after wrapping the shoot of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, told DNA, "I take one-and-a-half hour every day for it. Raqesh is guiding me and I am also adding my own inputs. It's been six days and should be ready by tomorrow," adding that people should worship eco-friendly Ganesh idols that can save the environment.
Raqesh Bapat has reportedly been making Ganesh idols for over a year now. Here are some pictures shared by the actor.
Raqesh Bapat has been part of films such as Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. He later made a career in television industry and featured in shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Qubool Hai.
Rithvik Dhanjani debuted as an actor with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. He is currently dating his co-star Asha Negi. Rithvik has participated in various reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. He currently features in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.