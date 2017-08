Ganesh Chaturthi: Rithvik Dhanjani Is Making His Own Ganpati Idol. See Pic

Highlights "I feel I have invested a part of my soul into it," wrote Rithvik "Raqesh is guiding me and I am also adding my own inputs," he said Rithvik currently features in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Like many other celebrities, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani is also prepping for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, this time, Rithvik has decided not to buy the idol but to make it himself. The 28-year-old actor Instagrammed a picture of himself carving the idol and revealed that his friend, actor Raqesh Bapat is guiding him. "I feel blessed to have a friend like you Raqesh Bapat for introducing me to this divine feeling of being so close to Ganesh on a very spiritual level. This is my first time every making a statue myself and I feel I have invested a part of my soul into it and it makes me feel so empowered," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.Check out the picture which Rithvik shared.Rithvik, who recently returned from Spain after wrapping the shoot of reality show, told DNA , "I take one-and-a-half hour every day for it. Raqesh is guiding me and I am also adding my own inputs. It's been six days and should be ready by tomorrow," adding that people should worship eco-friendly Ganesh idols that can save the environment.Raqesh Bapat has reportedly been making Ganesh idols for over a year now. Here are some pictures shared by the actor.Raqesh Bapat has been part of films such asand. He later made a career in television industry and featured in shows likeandRithvik Dhanjani debuted as an actor with Ekta Kapoor's. He is currently dating his co-star Asha Negi. Rithvik has participated in various reality shows likeand. He currently features in