Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 : Salman Khan's Sister Arpita, Sohail Khan And Aayush Sharma Celebrate Ganpati Visarjan

Salman's sister Arpita with husband Aayush and son Ahil New Delhi: Highlights Arpita's husband Aayush carried the Ganesha idol outside their home Sohail Khan was seen carrying the second Ganesha idol Arpita and her son Ahil were seen enjoying the festivity Tiger Zinda Hai. On Saturday, the Ganesh visarjan ceremony took place yesterday at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence at Mumbai's Carter Road which was attended by Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan, Helen, Juhi Chawla, Sophie Choudary and Swara Bhaskar. Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma was seen carrying the Ganesha idol outside their residence. He was followed by Sohail Khan, who carried the second idol. Arpita and her son Ahil were seen standing beside them, enjoying the festivity.



Take a look at the picture of the visarjan ceremony that took place at Arpita's residence here:

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma photographed outside their residence Arpita Khan Sharma photographed with brother Sohail Khan outside her residence



Arpita Khan Sharma also posted a few pictures on her Instagram account giving us a sneak peek into the celebrations. See them here:

@aaysharma A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:22am PDT Posing away @malaikaarorakhanofficial @amuaroraofficial @iamarhaankhan Ganpati celebration ! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:18am PDT



Iulia Vantur looked stunning in a light green suit paired with a pink dupatta. She smiled for the cameras.

Iulia Vantur photographed outside Salman's sister Arpita's home



Malaika Arora looked beautiful in an outfit designed by Sohail Khan's wife Seema, while Amrita wore a pink outfit by ace fashion designer Ashley Rebello. The sisters happily posed for the cameras.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora outside Arpita's residence



Here are the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ganesh visarjan ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.

Arpita's step-mother Helen attended the Ganesha visarjan ceremony Juhi Chawla photographed outside Arpita Khan Sharma's home Swara Bhaskar photographed outside Arpita Khan Sharma's home Sophie Choudry photographed outside Arpita Khan Sharma's home

Salman Khan was missing from the celebrations on Saturday but the actor attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Carter Road home on Friday.



festival began on August 25 yesterday. The 10-day long festival will end on September 5.





