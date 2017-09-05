Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Riteish Deshmukh Thanks Lord Bappa In A Quirky Way

The ten-day long Ganesh utsav ends today and devotees across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have gathered to take part in the immersion processions of the Ganesh idols. On this occasion, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a short video on social media, which is his tribute to Lord Ganesha. The short clip 'stars' Bappa and also features the 38-year-old actor, who is seen rapping a Marathi song. "Thank God, Bappa is not like us," he says. In the one-and-half minute video, Riteish highlights how we use Ganpati's name to run our show and split him to suit the interests of our groups.
This year, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly manner and opted to make Ganpati idol from scratch, a video of which was shared by the actor on social media. "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our farmers," he wrote.
In a separate tweet, Riteish thanked Genelia for inspiring him. "I wanna thank Baiko (Genelia) for inspiring me to do this and also for shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness prosperity and love," he tweeted.
On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh last featured in Bank Chor, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi. He will next feature in Marathi film Mauli.
Riteish Deshmukh will also be making a film on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, which will reportedly be helmed by Ravi Jadhav. His next Bollywood venture is Total Dhamaal, which is scheduled for release in 2018.