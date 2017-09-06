Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ranbir And The Kapoors Spotted During Ganpati Visarjan. See Pics

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranbir Kapoor joined his dad Rishi Kapoor, uncles Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor for Ganpati visarjan procession

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2017 08:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ranbir And The Kapoors Spotted During Ganpati Visarjan. See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranbir was dressed in a blue and while kurta pyjama
  2. The Kapoors celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year
  3. Ganesh Chaturthi concluded on Tuesday
On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranbir Kapoor joined his dad Rishi Kapoor, uncles Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor for Ganpati visarjan procession. The Kapoors were spotted at RK studios in Mumbai's Chembur. Every year, the family celebrates the festival will full fervour and brings a Ganesh idol to their office. Ranbir totally rocked the Indian look. He was dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama and tied a red bandana on his forehead. Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival, began on August 25 and concludes on September 5. Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor are the sons of legendary actor, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Here are pictures from the Kapoors' Ganpati visarjan.
 
ranbir kapoor ndtv

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

ranbir kapoor ndtv

Ranbir Kapoor spotted during Ganpati visarjan

ranbir kapoor ndtv

Ranbir with Rishi, Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor

rishi kapoor ndtv

Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai

ranbir kapoor ndtv

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir at the Ganpati procession


Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is an also an actor. He has an elder sister Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer. Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, are his cousins.

Ranbir Kapoor, 32, last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is now filming Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. However, his next release is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, currently in the post-production stage. He plays the titular in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Mumbai's famous pandal Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. She was dressed in a red Sabyasachi sari and looked extremely beautiful.

Here are the pictures.
 
 


Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi also welcomed Lord Ganpati home while Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs visited Lalbaugcha Raja.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READInside India's 21st Century Underground Lab, Hunt Is On For Dark Matter
ganesh chaturthiRanbir Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Xiaomi Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................