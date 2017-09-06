Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ranbir And The Kapoors Spotted During Ganpati Visarjan. See Pics

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranbir Kapoor joined his dad Rishi Kapoor, uncles Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor for Ganpati visarjan procession. The Kapoors were spotted at RK studios in Mumbai's Chembur. Every year, the family celebrates the festival will full fervour and brings a Ganesh idol to their office. Ranbir totally rocked the Indian look. He was dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama and tied a red bandana on his forehead. Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival, began on August 25 and concludes on September 5. Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor are the sons of legendary actor, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.
Here are pictures from the Kapoors' Ganpati visarjan.
Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is an also an actor. He has an elder sister Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer. Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, are his cousins.
Ranbir Kapoor, 32, last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is now filming Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. However, his next release is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, currently in the post-production stage. He plays the titular in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Mumbai's famous pandal Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. She was dressed in a red Sabyasachi sari and looked extremely beautiful.
Here are the pictures.
Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi also welcomed Lord Ganpati home while Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs visited Lalbaugcha Raja.