Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Priyanka Chopra Visits Lal Baug Cha Raja

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently returned to India, instagrammed a beautiful picture of herself worshipping Lord Ganesh at Lal Baug Cha Raja in Mumbai on Sunday. Priyanka, who is a super busy actor, managed to take out time and went for Bappa's darshan midnight. She posted the picture on the ongoing occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Priyanka, who is a strong devotee of Ganpati, is seen touching and seeking blessings from Bappa with great devotion. The 35-year-old actress was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and Indian fashion designer Shaina NC at the Ganpati darshan. On the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Amazing darshan. Thank you everyone for making it so simple."
Shaina NC, who accompanied Priyanka in the celebrations , also shared some pictures from the pandal. Shaina NC wrote that Priyanka is a devotee like all Mumbaikars.
Priyanka Chopra also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with her mother Madhu Chopra at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence. Arpita Khan shared a picture with Priyanka and her mother which read: "Ganpati Bappa Morya."
Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai to reportedly finalise the lead actor for her next Bollywood project Gustakhiyan with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also the actress's latest venture in American television is a series inspired by the life of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, which the Bajirao Mastani actress will produce.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Baywatch (her Hollywood debut) and she will also feature in two other Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.