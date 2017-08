Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Priyanka Chopra Visits Lal Baug Cha Raja

Highlights Priyanka Chopra visited Lal Baug Cha Raja on Sunday "Ganpati Bappa Morya," Priyanka Chopra captioned the pic Priyanka Chopra joined Arpita Khan in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Amazing darshan #lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya #midnightDarshan thank you everyone for making it so simple @madhuchopra @shaina_nc A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Magnificent #LalbaugChaRaja,we in #mumbai are blessed. @priyankachopra visits @LalbaugchaRaja with humility ,a devotee like all #Mumbaikars https://t.co/7oU4tWLULu A post shared by Shaina NC (@shaina_nc) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

@priyankachopra @madhuchopra Ganpati Bappa Morya A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently returned to India, instagrammed a beautiful picture of herself worshipping Lord Ganesh atin Mumbai on Sunday. Priyanka, who is a super busy actor, managed to take out time and went for'smidnight. She posted the picture on the ongoing occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Priyanka, who is a strong devotee of Ganpati, is seen touching and seeking blessings fromwith great devotion. The 35-year-old actress was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and Indian fashion designer Shaina NC at the Ganpati. On the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Amazing darshan. Thank you everyone for making it so simple."Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pic atShaina NC, who accompanied Priyanka in the celebrations , also shared some pictures from the. Shaina NC wrote that Priyanka is a devotee like all Mumbaikars.Here's what she shared:Priyanka Chopra also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with her mother Madhu Chopra at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence. Arpita Khan shared a picture with Priyanka and her mother which read: "."Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai to reportedly finalise the lead actor for her next Bollywood project Gustakhiyan with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also the actress's latest venture in American television is a series inspired by the life of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, which theactress will produce.Priyanka Chopra was last seen in(her Hollywood debut) and she will also feature in two other Hollywood films -and