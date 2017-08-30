Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Neetu Kapoor HAD To Click Granddaughter's Adorable Send-Off For Ganpati

Before you assume that the Kapoors' customised send-off is a result of the torrential Mumbai rains, let's pay attention to the several hashtags added in the caption

Updated: August 30, 2017
Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed this pic on Wednesday (courtesy neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Sam's farewell Pranam to ganesh," Neetu Kapoor wrote
  2. Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed a pic of Samara on Wednesday
  3. In the pic, Samara bids adieu to Bappa with folded hands
Ganpati Bappa Morya! On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor and her five-year-old granddaughter Samara bid farewell to Ganpati in the most adorable fashion possible. The veteran actress shared a photograph of Samara, in which she can be seen paying her respects to Bappa with folded hands. Samara was actually bidding adieu to Ganpati at the Kapoor residence and had the idol immersed in a pot of water in what appears to be the garden area of the house. Before you assume that the Kapoors' customised send-off is a result of the torrential Mumbai rains, let's pay attention to the several hashtags added in the caption. "Sam's farewell pranam to Ganesh," wrote Neetu Kapoor, and followed it up with these tags - '#savethesea #savemarinelife #homeimmersion #spreadawareness.'
 
 

Sam's farewell Pranam to ganesh #savethesea #savemarinelife #homeimmersion #spreadawareness

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neetu Kapoor was also one of those celebrities who posted about the disruptive Mumbai rains on social media yesterday. In her post, she sought blessings from Lord Ganesha - "Ganesha take care of our city."
 
 

Ganesha take care of our city

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neetu Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were all about being eco-friendly.
 
 

Happy ganesh Chaturthi #ecofriendly #environmentallyfriendly #

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is also a fan of nature friendly Ganeshutsav celebrations, made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol (with an attached planter) from scratch and shared the tutorial on social media.
 

Samara is the daughter of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima Sahni, who is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. Samara, knowingly or not, occupies a lot of space on Neetu Kapoor's social media. Samara was the star of Neetu Kapoor's recently held 59th birthday party and is her favourite selfie partner - there's proof on Instagram. Samara's also helped uncle Ranbir Kapoor promote his film Jagga Jasoos on Instagram.
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


 
 

Sunshine with my lil sunshine

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


 
 

Ab inka kya karein

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


 


What do you think of Samara's cuteness overloaded pic? Tell us in the comments below.
 

