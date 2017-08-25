Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Hrithik Roshan Brings Bappa Home. See Exclusive Pics

Highlights Hrithik placed Bappa in a beautifully decorated space at his home Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi also brought Bappa home on Day 1 Salman Khan was spotted visiting Arpita's place for Ganesh Chaturthi

Exclusive Pics: Ganesh Chaturthi at Hrithik Roshan's home

Ganesh Chaturthi at Vivek Oberoi's home

Ganesh Chaturthi at Sanjay Dutt's home

Hrithik Roshan brought Lord Ganesh home on Friday on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 43-year-old actor placed Bappa in a beautifully set-up worship area decorated with flowers and silverware. He placed the Ganesh idol on an elevated platform and lit up thestarting Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Roshan residence. Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were not around their father at the time of Ganpati welcome but may join him soon. Hrithik, like many other Bollywood celebs, welcomes Bappa home, each year and celebrates thewith enthusiasm. See pics of the first day of the 10-day long festival at Hrithik's Mumbai residence.We know Hrithik will share more pictures soon.Bollywood celebs such as Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi also welcomed Bappa home early on Friday morning. At the Oberois, Vivek held the idol as Suresh Oberoi and Priyanka welcomed Bappa with. At the Dutts, Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan looked super excited to welcome Bappa.



We also spotted Salman Khan arriving at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Carter Road home for ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Usually, celebs flock Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence to meet Bappa but this year Ganpati's temporary residence has been shifted to Arpita place because Salman Khan is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai.



Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and others have posted Ganesh Chaturthi greetings for fans and colleagues. More celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla will also bring Ganpati home soon.



