Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Hrithik Roshan Brings Bappa Home. See Exclusive Pics

- Hrithik placed Bappa in a beautifully decorated space at his home
- Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi also brought Bappa home on Day 1
- Salman Khan was spotted visiting Arpita's place for Ganesh Chaturthi
We know Hrithik will share more pictures soon.
Bollywood celebs such as Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi also welcomed Bappa home early on Friday morning. At the Oberois, Vivek held the idol as Suresh Oberoi and Priyanka welcomed Bappa with aarti. At the Dutts, Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan looked super excited to welcome Bappa.
We also spotted Salman Khan arriving at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Carter Road home for ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Usually, celebs flock Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence to meet Bappa but this year Ganpati's temporary residence has been shifted to Arpita place because Salman Khan is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai.
Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and others have posted Ganesh Chaturthi greetings for fans and colleagues. More celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla will also bring Ganpati home soon.