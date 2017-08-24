Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Bollywood Celebs Who Welcome Bappa Bollywood at Ganesh Chaturthi: The festival is celebrated by Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor every year

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations New Delhi: Highlights Lord Ganesha is welcomed by Salman Khan every year Shilpa, Madhuri also celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10 day festival Bappa, every year. Due to their strong belief in Lord Ganesha, each year the stars welcome him with open arms and celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a grand affair for the Bollywood stars. pandal in Lokhandwala.



Salman Khan, who is a devout follower of Lord Ganesh, has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence-Galaxy in Bandra with his family. But this year, the family will celebrate the joyous festival at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Bandra, reportedly. Salman, who is busy in the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, will celebrate the festival with family in Mumbai.





Shilpa Shetty, alongwith her husband Raj Kundra and son, Viaan, bring Ganesha's idol home every year on Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa always celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a very different way. Last year, the Apne actress welcomed an environment friendly Ganesha idol at home. She also goes for the Ganpati idol immersion herself, after the 10 day festival is over.







Following the lead are the Kapoors, who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year at RK studios. Rishi Kapoor, along with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, perform the Ganesh aarti at their home.





Actor Anil Kapoor also doesn't leave a chance to sing Ganpati Bappa Moreya and celebrate the festival jovially each year, with his children Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor.



Actors like Tushar Kapoor, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit and Vivek Oberoi also express their excitement about the festival by bringing Lord Ganesha home.



Nana Patekar is well known for getting home the Dagdu Sheth Ganpati every year and he himself does the honour of immersing the Ganpati idol.



Are you also bringing Bappa home, in Bollywood style?



