Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Anita Hassanandani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja TV Stars at Ganesh Chaturthi: Anita Hassanandani visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with husband Rohit Reddy

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Image courtesy: Anita Hassanandani) New Delhi: Highlights Anita Hassanandani visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday "Feeling blessed," Anita captioned the pic Anita features as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohobbatein Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, was accompanied by her co-star Neena Kulkarni and friend Ruchika Singh. In the picture shared by Anita, Lord Ganesha's idol looks divine as Navsacha Ganpati. Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous sarvajanik Ganpati pandal, set up at Lalbaug, a prominent locality in Mumbai, during the 10-day festival. On the picture Anita wrote: "Thanks for a great darshan, feeling blessed."

Thanks for a great darshan @rucheey22 #News18india #lalbaugcharaja FeelingBlessed A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 30, 2017 at 3:29am PDT



Not only Bollywood stars but also TV actors are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. They are often seen worshipping Lord Ganesh at various Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, like all Mumbaikars.



Recently, TV actor Ravi Dubey, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, posted a picture from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with wife Sargun Mehta and friends.

happy birthday @vipulroy god bless you always A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:07am PDT



this year and instagrammed a picture with Raqesh Bapat.

finally he's here!!!!!!!!! ganpati bappa morya!!!thank you @raqeshbapat A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:18am PDT



Anita and Rohit are one of the most endearing couples of the television industry. Anita is quite active on social media and keep posting her adorable pictures with her husband.



Anita Hassanandani made her Bollywood debut with 2003's Kucch To Hai. She also featured in films like Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa and Hero.



She made her TV debut with Star Plus' show titled Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.



She is currently also seen in Sony TV's comedy show - Comedy Dangal.



