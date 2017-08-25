Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Highlights
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, shared divine pictures of Ganpati and sent greetings for everyone.
T 2526 - Ganesh Chaturthi greetings.. the eve of the day Ganesh ji enters our homes .. !! pic.twitter.com/QQp9mZ3dZV— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2017
Actress Sridevi, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, sent greetings and good wishes for all.
Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi.— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 25, 2017
Hema Malini shared a divine video of Lalbaug Cha Raja (Ganpati kept at Lalbaug, in Mumbai) and also shared a picture which read: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."
Following the lead was Rishi Kapoor, who every year welcomes Ganpati at home and sings Ganesh aarti with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor. He changed his Twitter profile featuring Lord Ganesh.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi in advance! Lalbaug cha Raja for all of u pic.twitter.com/XCYnqewvSJ— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 24, 2017
#NewProfilePicpic.twitter.com/sHc56NkDW2— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017
Actress Priyanka Chopra also tweeted and wrote:
Ganpati bappa Morea.. happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 25, 2017
Anushka Sharma, who recently featured in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, also wished health, wealth and wisdom for everyone.
May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with health, wealth & wisdom! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2017
Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting his upcoming Baadshaho, posted pictures of himself from a Ganpati pandal.
Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/aWbKvPvb5V— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 25, 2017
Anil Kapoor thanked Bappa for his blessings and shared a sweet wish.
Another year goes by happily all thanks to Bappa & his blessings! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganpati Bappa Morya!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 25, 2017
Arjun Kapoor urged his fans and followers to spend some quality time with family on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Celebrate well and make sure you spend quality time with your family, that's what really matters. Happy #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/wfTRM33ohX— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 25, 2017
Actor Abhishek Bachchan followed in his father's footsteps. He tweeted and wrote: " Ganpati Bappa Moreya."
Ganapati Bappa......— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 25, 2017
Moryaa!!!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 25, 2017
Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a very different manner, shared a video and asked people to stay "swasth and mast." Last year, Shilpa had brought home an environment friendly Ganpati. Not only this, but also this year, Shilpa has shared a recipy of healthy laddoos (modaks) with her fans and followers.
Lots of happy wishes, blessings and health to all! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Stay swasth and mast people! pic.twitter.com/FnXC52iiau— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 25, 2017
Look at other celebrity tweets, wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi :
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May all our lives be blessed with love, prosperity, peace & happiness, always. pic.twitter.com/Y18DYgXRkE— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 25, 2017
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ..... may Bappa bless you all with happiness, love & prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MoTATyN7aO— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 25, 2017
Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all of us .May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. pic.twitter.com/DzuGDJtpc1— URVASHI RAUTELA (@URautelaForever) August 25, 2017
Wishing You all Happy Ganesh Chaturthi#ganpatibappamorya— Hansika (@ihansika) August 25, 2017
