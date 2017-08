Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Highlights "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," celebs tweeted Hema Malini posted a video of Lalbaug Cha Raja : Lord Ganesh is welcomed by Shilpa, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at home

T 2526 - Ganesh Chaturthi greetings.. the eve of the day Ganesh ji enters our homes .. !! pic.twitter.com/QQp9mZ3dZV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2017

Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 25, 2017

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi in advance! Lalbaug cha Raja for all of u pic.twitter.com/XCYnqewvSJ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 24, 2017

Ganpati bappa Morea.. happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 25, 2017

May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with health, wealth & wisdom! Happy #GaneshChaturthi! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2017

Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/aWbKvPvb5V — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 25, 2017

Another year goes by happily all thanks to Bappa & his blessings! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganpati Bappa Morya! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 25, 2017

Celebrate well and make sure you spend quality time with your family, that's what really matters. Happy #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/wfTRM33ohX — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 25, 2017

Ganapati Bappa...... — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 25, 2017

Moryaa!!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 25, 2017

Lots of happy wishes, blessings and health to all! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Stay swasth and mast people! pic.twitter.com/FnXC52iiau — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 25, 2017

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May all our lives be blessed with love, prosperity, peace & happiness, always. pic.twitter.com/Y18DYgXRkE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 25, 2017

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ..... may Bappa bless you all with happiness, love & prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MoTATyN7aO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 25, 2017

Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all of us .May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. pic.twitter.com/DzuGDJtpc1 — URVASHI RAUTELA (@URautelaForever) August 25, 2017

Wishing You all Happy Ganesh Chaturthi#ganpatibappamorya — Hansika (@ihansika) August 25, 2017

