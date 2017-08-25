Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Bollywood at Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini have send good wishes and greetings to everyone on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 25, 2017 14:50 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Ajay Devgn at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn )

  1. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," celebs tweeted
  2. Hema Malini posted a video of Lalbaug Cha Raja
  3. : Lord Ganesh is welcomed by Shilpa, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at home
Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of joy and elation, is here and our favourite Bollywood celebrities are expressing their immense devotion for Lord Ganesha in the form of wishes for everyone. The stars have flooded Twitter with heartwarming wishes for fans and gratitude towards Bappa. It seems they are excited about the 10-day festival. Each year, celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor welcome Ganpati at home with open arms and love and bid him farewell with the promise to welcome him again next year. Let's take a look at some tweets by celebrities on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, shared divine pictures of Ganpati and sent greetings for everyone.
 

Actress Sridevi, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, sent greetings and good wishes for all.
 

Hema Malini shared a divine video of Lalbaug Cha Raja (Ganpati kept at Lalbaug, in Mumbai) and also shared a picture which read: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."
  Following the lead was Rishi Kapoor, who every year welcomes Ganpati at home and sings Ganesh aarti with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor. He changed his Twitter profile featuring Lord Ganesh.
 

Actress Priyanka Chopra also tweeted and wrote:
 

Anushka Sharma, who recently featured in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, also wished health, wealth and wisdom for everyone.
 

Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting his upcoming Baadshaho, posted pictures of himself from a Ganpati pandal.
 

Anil Kapoor thanked Bappa for his blessings and shared a sweet wish.
 

Arjun Kapoor urged his fans and followers to spend some quality time with family on Ganesh Chaturthi.
 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan followed in his father's footsteps. He tweeted and wrote: " Ganpati Bappa Moreya."
 
 

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a very different manner, shared a video and asked people to stay "swasth and mast." Last year, Shilpa had brought home an environment friendly Ganpati. Not only this, but also this year, Shilpa has shared a recipy of healthy laddoos (modaks) with her fans and followers.
 

Look at other celebrity tweets, wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi :
 
 
 



Are you also welcoming Bappa at your home?

