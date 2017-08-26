Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Deepika-Ranveer And The Khans Attend Mukesh Ambani's Party

Ganesh Chaturthi: Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a party on Friday night at their Mumbai residence to celebrate the festival

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2017 11:16 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya, Deepika and Ranveer at the party

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, also attended the party
  2. Aamir came with Kiran and Azad
  3. Sara and Jhanvi were also there
Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a party on Friday night at their Mumbai residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The star-studded party was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, who arrived with wife Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Hema Malini and others. Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya and Aamir and Kiran's son Azad were also there. Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor too were a part of the big celebrations. Sachin Tendulkar attended the party with wife Anjali and son Arjun.

Amitabh Bachchan was first pictured alone, later Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya accompanied him.
 
big b ndtv

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan photographed together

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya photographed together


Shah Rukh Khan wore a white kurta pyjama for the party while Salman was casually dressed in black.
 
salmankhan ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman at the party


Aamir opted for a red and black kurta pyjama while Kiran wore a beautiful sea green sari. But Azad stole the limelight from his parents with his cute expressions and his Indian outfit.
 
aamir ndtv

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and Azad


Deepika and Ranveer arrived for the party together and just couldn't stop smiling at each other.
 
deepika ndtv

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the party


Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh looked resplendent in a pink and golden anarkali suit. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi picked a cream lehenga with floral motifs.
 
sara ndtv

Sara and Jhanvi at the party


Priyanka Chopra, who returned from US just a week ago, attended the party with mother Madhu.
 
priyanka chopra ndtv

Priyanka Chopra photographed at the party


Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata complemented each other in blue.
 
sanjay dutt ndtv

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata posed for the cameras


Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur were also there.
 
ranbir kapoor ndtv

Ranbir, Arjun and Aditya photographed at the party


Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani posed for the paparazzi together.
 
tiger shroff ndtv

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the party


Vidya Balan looked like a million bucks in a yellow sari as she posed with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law Aditya.
 
vidya balan ndtv

Vidya Balan photographed with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur


Sachin Tendulkar photographed with wife Anjali and son Arjun.
 
sachin tendulkar ndtv

Sachin Tendulkar with Anjali and Arjun


Here are pictures of other stars who were a part of the celebrations.
 
karisma ndtv

Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and other stars at the party


Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced yesterday. The 10-day long festival will end on September 5.

