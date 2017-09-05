Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja. And We Missed Aaradhya

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Mumbai's famous puja pandal Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday evening

Updated: September 05, 2017
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Lalbaugcha Raja (Image courtesy: aishwarya_bornnov1)

  1. Aishwarya looked radiant in a red Sabyasachi sari
  2. She was reportedly accompanied by Abhishek
  3. Ganesh Chaturthi concludes today
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's famous puja pandal, on Monday evening. Pictures of Aishwarya, performing puja, have been widely shared by the actress' fan clubs on Instagram. Aishwarya looked radiant in a red Sabyasachi matka sari and accentuated her look with golden jewellery. Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also posted a collage of Aishwarya. She was reportedly accompanied by husband Abhishek. However, we missed her favourite travel companion - daughter Aaradhya, 5. The Bachchan family seeks Lalbaugcha's blessings every year on Ganesh Chaturthi. Amitabh Bachchan visited the pandal a few of days ago. Here are Aishwarya's pictures at Lalbaugcha Raja.
 
 

This is what Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted.
 


(Aishwarya, so pretty).

Last week, Aishwarya and Aaradhya visited the Ganpati pandal of GSB seva mandal. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in pink and looked lovely.

Here are the pictures.
 
Aishwarya and Aaradhya photographed at the pandal

Aishwarya and Aaradhya photographed at the pandal


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2012. They have co-starred in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Umrao Jaan and Raavan. Aishwarya, last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is now prepping for Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film went on floors over the weekend and is expected to release next year. Abhishek will be next seen in Nishikant Kamat's untitled film and J P Dutta's Paltan.

Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari also visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival, began on August 25 and concludes today.
 

