Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Visit Ganpati Pandal Bollywood at Ganesh Chaturthi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya were spotted visiting the Ganpati pandal of GSB seva mandal in Mumbai on Sunday sans Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya and Aaradhya in Mumbai pandal of GSB seva mandal in Mumbai on Sunday sans Abhishek Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo were colour coordinated and looked lovely in their pink ethnic outfit. Aishwarya was seen was carrying her little daughter as they sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha amidst the crowd and paparazzi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were later seen making their way towards the exit, helped by the security team. The 43-year-old actress is known to be is a strong believer of Lord Ganesh and is often seen visiting Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple with Abhishek and Aaradhya.



See pictures of Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya at the GSB Ganpati pandal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed with daughter in Mumbai Aishwarya and Aaradhya made their way towards the exit Aishwarya and Aaradhya seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya photographed together



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2012. Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Umrao Jaan and Raavan.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure she travels with daughter Aardhaya often. Aardhaya attends several prestigious film events with the Devdas actress. Earlier this year, Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival.



This month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017. The Dhoom 2 actress hoisted the Indian flag to mark the 70th Independence Day celebration, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was awarded with the Westpac IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema award at the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hoists the Indian national flag at @FedSquare celebrating the 70th yr of Indian independence pic.twitter.com/ijGb3GtiFO — #IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 12, 2017



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last featured in the Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.



Aishwarya's next project is Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor. The film will deal with the theme of body-shaming. Fanney Khan is believed to be a remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It will be directed by newcomer Atul Manjrekar.





