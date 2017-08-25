Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 8 Bollywood Songs Celebrating Bappa Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi: These filmy numbers will add the fun element to your Ganesh Utsava celebrations

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Still from Bajirao Mastani. (Image courtesy: Eros Now) New Delhi: Highlights Songs like Gajanana and Deva Shri Ganesha have dramatic tone Bappa Moriya and Jalwa are more about fun Films celebrate Ganpati Utsava with enthusiasm Ganesh Utsava, we prepared a jukebox of the best of Ganesh Chaturthi songs, Bollywood-ishtyle. From over dramatic to absolute fun, Bollywood has several shades of Ganpati puja.



Aala Re Aala Ganesha, Daddy: This new number will be played on loop in every Ganesh Chaturthi pandal this year. Aala Re Aala Ganesha celebrates the various names and forms of Bappa and plunges into the spirit of the festival from the start. Daddy is Arjun Rampal's upcoming film based on the life of gangster Arun Gawli.







Ganpati Aarti, Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice adds a grand touch to the Ganesh Aarti, which was a part of his recent film Sarkar 3. Of course, the persona of his onscreen character Subhash Nagre too had its own merits for making the aarti grandiose.







Gajanana, Bajirao Masatani: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating spectacular sets for his film and Bajirao Masatni was not an exception. Naturally, the music and set-up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival sequence in the film was opulent and also dramatic - because a plan to murder Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani was in action.







Bappa, Banjo:Gajanana depicts the dramatic side of the aarti (because the situation demanded it to be so), the other aspect - the fun and masti - was shown in Riteish Deshmukh's Banjo song Bappa.







Jalwa, Wanted: Drama - check, Fun - check. Now it's time for a tapori style of worshipping Ganpati. Salman Khan's Wanted song Jalwa does full justice.







Bappa Moriya, Don:Don's Bappa Moriya is yet another masti take on Ganpati puja. The song also introduces movie-goers to the character of Vijay - Don's lookalike. Don makes a stylish entry singing Main Hoon Don while Vijay chants Bappa Morya - the audience understood the difference between the two characters immediately.







Deva Shri Ganesha, Agneepath: If the film's protagonist is about to be assassinated or is about to murder an enemy, singing Bappa Moriya gleefully would not look good. Therefore, in Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath the tone of Deva Shri Ganesha was overly dramatic. Also, remember Hrithik recites Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue towards the end - Naam, Vijay Chauhan... Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, poora naam... baap ka naam, Master Deenanath Cahuhan... gaon, Mandwa.







Sada Dil Vi Tu, ABCD: This song was not part of the Ganesh Chaturthi sequence in the film, but is on the list because the entire festival was recreated onstage during the finale performance of the underdog group, led by Prabhu Deva.









