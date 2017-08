Game Of Thrones 7 Finale: After Epic Ending, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Highlights "Man, Game of Thrones is the best," tweeted a fan "Hands down the most amazing show in existence," tweeted a fan "What a time to be alive; to experience this show as it happens," tweeted

What a time to be alive; to experience this show as it happens. Thank you, #GameOfThrones for the brilliant masterpiece that is you. pic.twitter.com/mOuWnPhknB — Rachel L (@rachellittle82) August 28, 2017

I have no words for the Game of Thrones finale. Like a million words but no words. Hands down the most amazing show in existence I'm not ok — Aleesa Asfoura (@AleesaAsfoura) August 28, 2017

yeah yeah Dany and Jon - IS TORMUND OK? HE NEEDS TO HAVE BEAUTIFUL GIANT GINGER BABIES WITH BRIENNE! #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/3V5YolrQd8 — Julia (@JuliaAIrish) August 28, 2017

Jon as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne is a great dramatic ruffle to his relationship w/Dany. #JenWatchesGOT#GameofThrones#spoilerspic.twitter.com/OQvRsoAOzB — Jen (@jbuffyangel) August 28, 2017

I really hope Tormund survived that last scene. I want to see those big babies he has with Brienne. #GameOfThrones — Abhi Jain (@NonvegJain) August 28, 2017

Me, when Littlefinger started to beg for his life: #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/y5sGUUYskJ — Sansa Snark (@skdubs21) August 28, 2017

The finale ofseason seven is finally out and if you haven't watched the show yet, let us warn you that there are a few spoilers ahead. Asseason seven ended today with an intriguing finale, fans on Twitter are happy with the death of this character on the show. Wondering who? Well, for years fans have been waiting for Petyr Baelish to die and they were happy to see Littlefinger get killed by Arya Stark. The episodereveals that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually Aegon Targaryen and he is seen sleeping with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who is his aunt by relationship, after the sexual tension between the two has been built up throughout the season. This was sure to get a lot of reaction by fans on social media and yes, people are pretty surprised by the events of this episode.We have compiled some of the best reactions to the episode for you. See them here. Ahead of the season finale, the climax of Game Of Thrones was reportedly leaked by the group of hackers , who operate under the moniker Mr Smith. According to a report in Mashable , hackers e-mailed detailed script outlines for the entire gamut of episodes for season 7 including the season finale climax. Hackers shared data dump of crucial HBO information for the fifth time. Earlier, they releasedseventh season's fourth episode ahead of its schedule and attempted to ransom more HBO data.Anyway, the Game Of Thrones season seven has finally ended and it is likely that fans will now have to wait for two years for the next season as it is reported that season eight of the show will air in 2019.