Game Of Thrones 7 Finale: After Epic Ending, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Highlights
- "Man, Game of Thrones is the best," tweeted a fan
- "Hands down the most amazing show in existence," tweeted a fan
- "What a time to be alive; to experience this show as it happens," tweeted
We have compiled some of the best reactions to the episode for you. See them here.
What a time to be alive; to experience this show as it happens. Thank you, #GameOfThrones for the brilliant masterpiece that is you. pic.twitter.com/mOuWnPhknB— Rachel L (@rachellittle82) August 28, 2017
I have no words for the Game of Thrones finale. Like a million words but no words. Hands down the most amazing show in existence I'm not ok— Aleesa Asfoura (@AleesaAsfoura) August 28, 2017
yeah yeah Dany and Jon - IS TORMUND OK? HE NEEDS TO HAVE BEAUTIFUL GIANT GINGER BABIES WITH BRIENNE! #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/3V5YolrQd8— Julia (@JuliaAIrish) August 28, 2017
We waited 7 years for this. #GameOfThrones#AegonTargaryen#JonSnowpic.twitter.com/WNPdtzmBaG— fandom habitue (@colt_katana) August 28, 2017
Jon as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne is a great dramatic ruffle to his relationship w/Dany. #JenWatchesGOT#GameofThrones#spoilerspic.twitter.com/OQvRsoAOzB— Jen (@jbuffyangel) August 28, 2017
I really hope Tormund survived that last scene. I want to see those big babies he has with Brienne. #GameOfThrones— Abhi Jain (@NonvegJain) August 28, 2017
Me, when Littlefinger started to beg for his life: #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/y5sGUUYskJ— Sansa Snark (@skdubs21) August 28, 2017
I am #TeamArya through and through. #GameOfThrones— deray mckesson (@deray) August 28, 2017
Ahead of the season finale, the climax of Game Of Thrones was reportedly leaked by the group of hackers, who operate under the moniker Mr Smith. According to a report in Mashable, hackers e-mailed detailed script outlines for the entire gamut of episodes for season 7 including the season finale climax. Hackers shared data dump of crucial HBO information for the fifth time. Earlier, they released Game Of Thrones seventh season's fourth episode ahead of its schedule and attempted to ransom more HBO data.
Anyway, the Game Of Thrones season seven has finally ended and it is likely that fans will now have to wait for two years for the next season as it is reported that season eight of the show will air in 2019.