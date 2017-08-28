Game Of Thrones 7 Episode 7: What Actors Say About Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen Hooking Up Game Of Thrones 7 Episode 7: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen become lovers, oblivious to the knowledge (also revealed in the final episode) that they are actually aunt and nephew

Even if you don't watch, you probably know by now that Season 7 ended with a plot twist of the sort the cult series has established a reputation for. The finale episode, titled, concluded with an event that the season had been leading up to but was kind of shocking nevertheless - Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen become lovers, oblivious to the knowledge (also revealed in the final episode) that they are actually aunt and nephew . When they do find out, Daenerys is going to go "Ewwww" and reach for the toothbrush, actress Emilia Clarke who plays the Mother of Dragons told Entertainment Weekly Also, she's not going to receive the information that her nephew (see what we did there?) has a greater claim to the Iron Throne than she at all well. "I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne. No. The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it," Emilia told EW Jon Snow was born Aegon Targaryen, as was discovered by Bran Stark in the thrilling finale . That was no comfort to actor Kit Harington who describes how odd it was to film the intimate scene between Jon and Daenerys. "If you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together ... we're both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, 'What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, 'Stop talking about sexual tension!'" Kit told EW Kit Harington, though, thinks Jon and Daenerys discovering they are both Targaryens will be a 'cool scene' next season. Not ewww-worthy. But he doesn't know what will happen to them. "It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other," he told EW Can't wait for nest, and final,season already. Seen the finale? Tell us what you thought in the comments.