From Ranveer Singh, An Update On Sonakshi Sinha's Show Om Shanti Om

Actor Ranveer Singh is not hosting the forthcoming singing reality show Om Shanti Om , reports news agency IANS. He will only make a guest appearance in the opening episode and will introduce the contestants. IANS reports that Ranveer, 32, will dance to his hit song fromin the opening act and will later introduce the 14 participants and the concept ofto the viewers. The show focusses onand will be judged by Yoga guru Ramdev, actress Sonakshi Sinha, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor. "The concept ofis very unique. I am happy to be a part of the opening episode and introduce the contestants to the viewers. I will kick off the show with a special stage performance," Ranveer said in a statement, reports IANS.Baba Ramdev will feature ason. He made a guest appearance on, which was also judged by Sonakshi Sinha.will air on Star Bharat, Star's new channel and will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana.Ranveer and Sonakshi are co-stars of 2013 film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.Ranveer Singh was last seen in 2016's, directed by Aditya Chopra. His next is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji in the film.is Ranveer and Deepika's third project with Mr Bhansali after 2013'sand, which released in 2015. He received the Filmfare Best Actor award forlast year.is expected to release in November this year.(With IANS inputs)