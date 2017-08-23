From Ranveer Singh, An Update On Sonakshi Sinha's Show Om Shanti Om

Actor Ranveer Singh is not hosting the forthcoming singing reality show Om Shanti Om, reports news agency IANS. He will only make a guest appearance in the opening episode and will introduce the contestants. IANS reports that Ranveer, 32, will dance to his hit songGajanana from Bajirao Mastani in the opening act and will later introduce the 14 participants and the concept of Om Shanti Om to the viewers. The show focusses on bhajans and will be judged by Yoga guru Ramdev, actress Sonakshi Sinha, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor. "The concept of Om Shanti Om is very unique. I am happy to be a part of the opening episode and introduce the contestants to the viewers. I will kick off the show with a special stage performance," Ranveer said in a statement, reports IANS.
Highlights
- He will only make a guest appearance and will introduce the contestants
- Ranveer will dance to Gajanana from Bajirao Mastani
- Om Shanti Om will be judged by Baba Ramdev, Sonakshi Sinha and two others
Baba Ramdev will feature as Maha Guru on Om Shanti Om. He made a guest appearance on Nach Baliye 8, which was also judged by Sonakshi Sinha. Om Shanti Om will air on Star Bharat, Star's new channel and will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana.
Ranveer and Sonakshi are co-stars of 2013 film Lootera, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Ranveer Singh was last seen in 2016's Befikre, directed by Aditya Chopra. His next is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji in the film. Padmavati is Ranveer and Deepika's third project with Mr Bhansali after 2013's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, which released in 2015. He received the Filmfare Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani last year.
Padmavati is expected to release in November this year.
(With IANS inputs)