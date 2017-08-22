For Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Trailer, 14 Million Views In A Day

Highlights
- "This is amazing thank you for the laughs and love," tweeted Varun
- Judwaa 2 is the remake of 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa
- The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from celebrities
Judwaa 2 will feature the popular songs- Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from the original film.
The trailer of Judwaa 2 has received a lot of appreciation from celebrities ever since it released. Salman Khan shared the trailer of Judwaa 2 on Twitter and wrote, "Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2", to which Varun responded and wrote, "You will always be the original judwaa bhai."
Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017
You will always be the original judwaa bhai https://t.co/L28cIHYVLh— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017
Salman has a cameo in Judwaa 2. Last month, Varun Dhawan had shared a picture on social media announcing that he shot a scene for the film with the 51-year-old actor, his 'childhood hero.'
Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar have also tweeted about the trailer.
Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH !!! https://t.co/II7VZNotUy— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 21, 2017
You can never have "Two" much of @Varun_dvn...Or can you?! #Judwaa2 is the definition of #DoubleTroublehttps://t.co/V5AdfhmCt2— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 21, 2017
Box office Dhamaal!!!!! David Dhawan nails the genre like no other can ....congratulations to @Varun_dvn@NGEMovies !!! Come September.... https://t.co/9RykyIT8XM— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 21, 2017
Prem se aaya hai Raja bajaane Sabka band baaja !!! David uncle in full form @Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee@WardaNadiadwala#Judwaa2https://t.co/36rGMEfRUY— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 22, 2017
Watch the trailer of Judwaa 2 here:
Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.
Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.