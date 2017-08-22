For Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Trailer, 14 Million Views In A Day

The trailer of Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, was unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 22, 2017 19:50 IST
A still from Judwaa 2

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "This is amazing thank you for the laughs and love," tweeted Varun
  2. Judwaa 2 is the remake of 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa
  3. The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from celebrities
The trailer of Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, was unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday and it has garnered over 14 million views in 24 hours. Varun shared the news with everyone on Twitter along with a poster of the film. "This is amazing thank you for the laughs and love. 14 million views in 24 hours #judwaa2," he tweeted. Judwaa 2 is the remake of 1997 super hit film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In the film, Varun will portray the roles of Raja and Prem, which were originally played by Salman in the first part.

Judwaa 2 will feature the popular songs- Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from the original film.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 has received a lot of appreciation from celebrities ever since it released. Salman Khan shared the trailer of Judwaa 2 on Twitter and wrote, "Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2", to which Varun responded and wrote, "You will always be the original judwaa bhai."
 
 

Salman has a cameo in Judwaa 2. Last month, Varun Dhawan had shared a picture on social media announcing that he shot a scene for the film with the 51-year-old actor, his 'childhood hero.'
 


Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar have also tweeted about the trailer.
 
 
 
 

Watch the trailer of Judwaa 2 here:

Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
 

