For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birthday Tweets From Sridevi, Karan Johar And Others

- PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 67th birthday today
- Sridevi, KJo, Anil Kapoor have sent wishes for Mr Modi on Twitter
- Narendra Modi launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam today
Wishing @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to guide India to path of progress and prosperity. @PMOIndia— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 17, 2017
Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted and wrote: "A very happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister of our proud nation Narendra Modi ji may the force continue to be with you."
A very happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister of our proud nation @narendramodi ji may the force continue to be with you....— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2017
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all ready to make a comeback with Bhoomi, also posted a wish for PM Modi on Twitter.
Wishing Honourable Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May god give you more power to take this country ahead. @PMOIndia— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2017
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to feature in Judwaa 2, also tweeted and wished Mr Modi a great day.
Happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji wishing you good health and a great day sir.— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2017
Actor Anil Kapoor, who is prepping for his upcoming Fanney Khan, also tweeted and called Mr Modi the 'force driving India to greatness.' Take a look at his tweet:
"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way & shows the way" Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! @narendramodi ji— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2017
Here's what Anupam Kher tweeted:
#HappyBirthdayPM@narendramodi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness & hard work for years to come. Jai Ho.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 16, 2017
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar sent his wishes for the 'visionary' PM and wrote:
"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hardworking and visionary PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Stay Blessed."
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic,hard working,& Visionary PM Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBirthdayPM Stay blessed @PMOIndia— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2017
Here are some other celebrities, who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'A Very Happy Birthday.'
Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji ... wishing you a very Happy Birthday...best of health and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/v1BzjNu4H4— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2017
Wishing a very happy birthday to our rockstar prime minister @narendramodi !! #HappyBirthdayPM— Sachin Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) September 17, 2017
On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi delighted the nation with another project that will benefit lakhs of farmers and help fulfil people's aspirations. Narendra Modi has launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam - the world's second biggest - on the river Narmada in Gujarat.
Earlier today, Mr Modi shared some pictures from Kevadia, where the dam was dedicated to the nation.
Some pictures from Kevadia, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam was dedicated to the nation. pic.twitter.com/TU33NABKNs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2017
PM Narendra Modi also gave a speech at Dabhoi for the dam inauguration. He said said that the dam will usher in a new chapter of prosperity for Gujarat.
