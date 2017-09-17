For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birthday Tweets From Sridevi, Karan Johar And Others

Mr Narendra Modi is celebrating his 67th birthday today and Bollywood celebrities have sent their heartfelt messages for him on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 17, 2017 15:29 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birthday Tweets From Sridevi, Karan Johar And Others

A very happy birthday to Mr Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 67th birthday today
  2. Sridevi, KJo, Anil Kapoor have sent wishes for Mr Modi on Twitter
  3. Narendra Modi launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam today
It's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today. Not only his fans and followers around the world are sending him wishes on his big day, but also Bollywood stars have tweeted and wished him a 'very happy birthday'. Celebrities have used words like 'honest', 'selfless', 'hard working' and 'dynamic' to describe PM Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 67th birthday today. #HappyBirthdayPM is trending on Twitter today. Actress Sridevi sent a heartfelt message to Narendra Modi on Twitter which read: "Wishing Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to guide India to path of progress and prosperity." Take a look at Sridevi's tweet here:
 

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted and wrote: "A very happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister of our proud nation Narendra Modi ji may the force continue to be with you."
 

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all ready to make a comeback with Bhoomi, also posted a wish for PM Modi on Twitter.
 

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to feature in Judwaa 2, also tweeted and wished Mr Modi a great day.
 

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is prepping for his upcoming Fanney Khan, also tweeted and called Mr Modi the 'force driving India to greatness.' Take a look at his tweet:
 

Here's what Anupam Kher tweeted:
 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar sent his wishes for the 'visionary' PM and wrote:

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hardworking and visionary PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Stay Blessed."
 

Here are some other celebrities, who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'A Very Happy Birthday.'
 
 

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi delighted the nation with another project that will benefit lakhs of farmers and help fulfil people's aspirations. Narendra Modi has launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam - the world's second biggest - on the river Narmada in Gujarat.

Earlier today, Mr Modi shared some pictures from Kevadia, where the dam was dedicated to the nation.
 

PM Narendra Modi also gave a speech at Dabhoi for the dam inauguration. He said said that the dam will usher in a new chapter of prosperity for Gujarat.

We too wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday and wish the force continue to be with him.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READSleeping Time Cut By An Hour For Train Passengers In New Rule
Narendra ModiSrideviKaran Johar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................