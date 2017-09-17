For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birthday Tweets From Sridevi, Karan Johar And Others

Highlights PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 67th birthday today Sridevi, KJo, Anil Kapoor have sent wishes for Mr Modi on Twitter Narendra Modi launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam today

Wishing @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to guide India to path of progress and prosperity. @PMOIndia — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 17, 2017

A very happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister of our proud nation @narendramodi ji may the force continue to be with you.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2017

Wishing Honourable Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May god give you more power to take this country ahead. @PMOIndia — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2017

Happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji wishing you good health and a great day sir. — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2017

"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way & shows the way" Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! @narendramodi ji — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPM@narendramodi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness & hard work for years to come. Jai Ho. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 16, 2017

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic,hard working,& Visionary PM Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBirthdayPM Stay blessed @PMOIndia — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2017

Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji ... wishing you a very Happy Birthday...best of health and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/v1BzjNu4H4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday to our rockstar prime minister @narendramodi !! #HappyBirthdayPM — Sachin Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) September 17, 2017

Some pictures from Kevadia, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam was dedicated to the nation. pic.twitter.com/TU33NABKNs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2017

It's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today. Not only his fans and followers around the world are sending him wishes on his big day, but also Bollywood stars have tweeted and wished him a 'very happy birthday'. Celebrities have used words like 'honest', 'selfless', 'hard working' and 'dynamic' to describe PM Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 67th birthday today. #HappyBirthdayPM is trending on Twitter today. Actress Sridevi sent a heartfelt message to Narendra Modi on Twitter which read: "Wishing Narendra Modia very Happy Birthday. May you continue to guide India to path of progress and prosperity." Take a look at Sridevi's tweet here:Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted and wrote: "A very happy birthday to the honourable Prime Minister of our proud nation Narendra Modimay the force continue to be with you."Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all ready to make a comeback with, also posted a wish for PM Modi on Twitter.Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to feature in, also tweeted and wished Mr Modi a great day.Actor Anil Kapoor, who is prepping for his upcoming, also tweeted and called Mr Modi the 'force driving India to greatness.' Take a look at his tweet:Here's what Anupam Kher tweeted:Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar sent his wishes for the 'visionary' PM and wrote:"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hardworking and visionary PM Shri Narendra Modi. Stay Blessed."Here are some other celebrities, who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'A Very Happy Birthday.'On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi delighted the nation with another project that will benefit lakhs of farmers and help fulfil people's aspirations. Narendra Modi has launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam - the world's second biggest - on the river Narmada in Gujarat.Earlier today, Mr Modi shared some pictures from Kevadia, where the dam was dedicated to the nation.PM Narendra Modi also gave a speech at Dabhoi for the dam inauguration. He said said that the dam will usher in a new chapter of prosperity for Gujarat.We too wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday and wish the force continue to be with him.