For Pregnant Esha Deol, Mother Hema Malini Is Her 'Style Icon'

My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80's style- my comfort my maternity style #MommyStyleIcon #LoveRetroLook #MaternityShoot A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Getting creative with my buddy and interior designer @nooreinjumani @designvillestudio for the nursery. Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic. #BharatFurnishings #NooreinJumani #DesignVilleStudio A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Ashni, a super talented dear friend of mine gifted 'mommy to be' me a cute teddy angel. Customized by her @bloom89 #TeddyAngel #MommyToBe A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, recently shared a picture collage of herself and mother, actress Hema Malini and wrote that the latter is her 'in house style icon.' Esha's post features her in a red dress, which looks similar to what Hema Malini wore in one of her films. "My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80's style- my comfort my maternity style," read the caption on Esha's post. Esha wore the dress for her maternity shoot with Bharat Takhtani in Greece. Esha Deol is Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter. She married Bharat in 2012. Here's what Esha shared. Esha pregnancy was announced by Hema Malini in April. "Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes," Hema Malini had tweeted. Esha also has a younger sister Ahana, who is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has a two-year-old son. Check out this picture from Esha Deol's stunning maternity photoshoot. The couple flew to Greece last month.Esha Deol debuted on Instagram a few weeks ago. Since then, the mom-to-be, is keeping us posted with things she's busy with - cooking and designing baby nursery, to include a few.Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood with 2002's. She was last seen on screen as one of the judges on the reality show, which marked her television debut. Esha is best-known for her roles in films such asand