For Pregnant Esha Deol, Mother Hema Malini Is Her 'Style Icon'

Actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, recently shared a picture collage of herself and mother, actress Hema Malini and wrote that the latter is her 'in house style icon.' Esha's post features her in a red dress, which looks similar to what Hema Malini wore in one of her films. "My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80's style- my comfort my maternity style," read the caption on Esha's post. Esha wore the dress for her maternity shoot with Bharat Takhtani in Greece. Esha Deol is Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter. She married Bharat in 2012. Here's what Esha shared.
Esha pregnancy was announced by Hema Malini in April. "Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes," Hema Malini had tweeted. Esha also has a younger sister Ahana, who is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has a two-year-old son. Check out this picture from Esha Deol's stunning maternity photoshoot. The couple flew to Greece last month.
Thank you @roshmilabhattacharya and #MumbaiMirror & the man behind the lense @dimitrispsillakis This shall remain special for us !!! Maternity shoot with my hubby @bharattakhtani3 at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together #bharattakthani #dimitris #roshmila #mumbaimirror #greece #santorini
Esha Deol debuted on Instagram a few weeks ago. Since then, the mom-to-be, is keeping us posted with things she's busy with - cooking and designing baby nursery, to include a few.
Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood with 2002's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She was last seen on screen as one of the judges on the reality show Roadies, which marked her television debut. Esha is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom, Yuva and Dus.