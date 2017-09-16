For Anushka Sharma, The Meaning Of Stardom Has Now Changed. Here's Why Anushka Sharma said, "It's not common to give somebody a tag like 'King of Romance' (Shah Rukh Khan) now. I feel it will not happen anymore because the meaning of stardom has changed completely"

Anushka Sharma in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "Stardom is more accessible today," Anushka said "As an actor you should accept everything that the audience gives you" Anushka was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, and PK, says stardom is more accessible today. Speaking to news agency IANS, Anushka, 28, said, "It's not common to give somebody a tag like 'King of Romance' (Shah Rukh Khan) now. It's a special thing. I don't think that something like this... like we gave Mr Bachchan 'The Angry Young Man' tag, and we call Shah Rukh as 'King of Romance'... can happen now. I feel it will not happen anymore because the meaning of stardom has changed completely. It is not what it used to be earlier. Stardom is more accessible today."



, Salman and Aamir. However, the actress says she doesn't feel she will be able to fulfill that tag, if received. "During Amitji and Shah Rukh's times, the meaning of stardom was different. Today it has changed. Still if it is there, then I feel as an actor you should accept everything that the audience gives you. It is love that you are receiving from the audience, it's a kind of acceptance that you are getting. I don't need any such kind of tag because I don't believe I am capable of being able to fulfill that tag," Anushka told IANS.



Of her career in films so far, Anushka said, "I feel you get some kind of diversity in your career by doing different films. That can only happen if you are working with different directors. I have had the fortune of working with big directors which every actor would have dreamt of. I have worked with names like Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Vishal Bhardwaj. Only a director can add diversity to an actor's filmography."



Anushka Shama was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming Pari and also has Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline. Anushka turned producer with NH 10. This year's Phillauri, was also produced by him.



(With IANS inputs)



