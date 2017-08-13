Fardeen Khan Shares The First Picture Of His Son And It Is Adorable

Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on August 11. Today, the 43-year-old actor delighted everyone by sharing the first picture of the little one on Twitter. In the picture, Fardeen can be seen holding his three-day old baby in his arms. Through his post, he thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love. "Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK," tweeted the Dev actor. Fardeen Khan is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan. The Jungle actor got married to Natasha, daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz, in December 2005. The couple also have a daughter Diana Isabella Khan, who was born on December 12, 2013.
Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK. pic.twitter.com/Xm5O2jHSZ7— Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 13, 2017
Fardeen Khan announced the birth of his second child Azarius Fardeen Khan on Twitter. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017," he wrote.
We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017.— Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 12, 2017
Fardeen Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. The film was directed by his father Feroz Khan. He received the Filmfare award for Best Debut (Male) for his performance in the film.
Fardeen later featured in successful films such as Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Om Jai Jagadish (2002), Bhoot (2003), Janasheen (2005), No Entry (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007) and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009).
Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 movie Dulha Mil Gaya, co-starring Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma.