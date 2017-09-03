Esha Deol Spotted At This Baby Shower (No, Not Her's). Pics Here

Esha Deol has recently been busy on Instagram posting dreamy pictures from her own baby showers

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 03, 2017 14:16 IST
Esha Deol Instagrammed these pics on Sunday (courtesy imeshadeol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Esha Deol was spotted at Shilarna Vaze's baby shower
  2. "Awesome night, Awesome food, Awesome vibes," she captioned the pics
  3. Shilarna and Esha are 'BFF's in real life
Esha Deol, who is heavily pregnant now, dropped by her best friend, actress and chef Shilarna Vaze's baby shower recently and filled-up her Instagram with pictures from the boho themed party. Esha has recently been busy on Instagram posting dreamy pictures from her several baby showers, hosted by her family members. Her first baby shower, which was a traditional arrangement with rituals, was followed by a candy-themed party thrown by her sister Ahana. Now, it appears, Esha loved the change of theme at her friend's party and had a ball of a time. "At my BFF Chinu's Hippie Babyshower!!! Awesome night, Awesome food, Awesome vibes," she captioned the pictures. Shilarna and Esha, co-stars of 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, are also 'BFF's in real life - the caption above is proof.
 


Shilarna Instagrammed a crowded picture of all the guests from her baby shower, where we also spotted actor Imran Khan, and wrote: "Not getting high at the moment but definitely get by with a little help from my friends. The grooviest happy hippy baby shower ever! Thank you to all our lovely friends for coming and giving us so much love." Shilarna Vaze and husband Christophe Perrin (also a chef) celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this year.
 


Esha and Shilarna have continued to set major friendship goals on Instagram since forever. Esha had the best possible caption for this picture with Shilarna - "From growing bangs to growing bumps together... my rainbow... my soul sister... my bff," she wrote.
 


Here's a look at how Esha Deol celebrated her baby showers:
 

 


Esha Deol, who made her Bollywood debut with 2002's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, is the daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha and businessman Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and are expecting their first child together.
 

