Esha Deol Spotted At This Baby Shower (No, Not Her's). Pics Here

Shilarna Instagrammed a crowded picture of all the guests from her baby shower, where we also spotted actor Imran Khan, and wrote: "Not getting high at the moment but definitely get by with a little help from my friends. The grooviest happy hippy baby shower ever! Thank you to all our lovely friends for coming and giving us so much love." Shilarna Vaze and husband Christophe Perrin (also a chef) celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this year.
Not getting high at the moment but definitely get by with a little help from my friends. The grooviest happy hippy baby shower everrrr!! Thank you to all our lovely friends for coming and giving us so much love!! Sooo many people to thank - my darlings @avantika_khan & @ayeshadevitre for hosting, @jeanpereiralambay for the amazing boho Decor & handmade dream-catchers, @the_bakerist for the super cute cake & cupcakes, @sinnah14 for the bubbly, @chola_the_label for my amazing hippie dress, #gaiagourmet team for the killer food, @architvaze for the invite and obviously everyone who came!! Chia loves youuuuu! #bohobabyshower #hippiebabyshower #hippiebaby #boho #dreamcatcher #peacelovechia
Esha and Shilarna have continued to set major friendship goals on Instagram since forever. Esha had the best possible caption for this picture with Shilarna - "From growing bangs to growing bumps together... my rainbow... my soul sister... my bff," she wrote.
Here's a look at how Esha Deol celebrated her baby showers:
Esha Deol, who made her Bollywood debut with 2002's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, is the daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha and businessman Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and are expecting their first child together.