Esha Deol Spotted At This Baby Shower (No, Not Her's). Pics Here

From growing bangs to growing bumps together... my rainbow ,my soul sister ,my bff ... @chefchinugaiagourmet here's wishing you a very happy birthday with the best of everything in life #HappyBirthday #BestBuddies A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Ahaana thanks for hosting the most fun filled Babyshower ! And all my friends a big hug for making it a super hit @bharattakhtani3 @theweddingstoryusa @rockystarofficial @simplysimone.official @TIKAMDAS_MOTIRAM_JEWELLERS @phagun_mumbai @delcakes.in @houseof_cookies A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Esha Deol, who is heavily pregnant now, dropped by her best friend, actress and chef Shilarna Vaze's baby shower recently and filled-up her Instagram with pictures from the boho themed party. Esha has recently been busy on Instagram posting dreamy pictures from her several baby showers , hosted by her family members. Her first baby shower, which was a traditional arrangement with rituals, was followed by a candy-themed party thrown by her sister Ahana. Now, it appears, Esha loved the change of theme at her friend's party and had a ball of a time. "At my BFF Chinu's Hippie Babyshower!!! Awesome night, Awesome food, Awesome vibes," she captioned the pictures. Shilarna and Esha, co-stars of 2002 film, are also 'BFF's in real life - the caption above is proof.Shilarna Instagrammed a crowded picture of all the guests from her baby shower, where we also spotted actor Imran Khan, and wrote: "Not getting high at the moment but definitely get by with a little help from my friends. The grooviest happy hippy baby shower ever! Thank you to all our lovely friends for coming and giving us so much love." Shilarna Vaze and husband Christophe Perrin (also a chef) celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this year.Esha and Shilarna have continued to set major friendship goals on Instagram since forever. Esha had the best possible caption for this picture with Shilarna - "From growing bangs to growing bumps together... my rainbow... my soul sister... my bff," she wrote.Here's a look at how Esha Deol celebrated her baby showers Esha Deol, who made her Bollywood debut with 2002's is the daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini . Esha and businessman Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and are expecting their first child together.