Emraan Hashmi On Why He Signed A Multi-Starrer Like Baadshaho Emraan Hashmi said, "My idea of doing a multi-starrer is to shine in my role, not outshine others. I have to be comfortable doing multi-starrers"

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho (Image courtesy: therealemraan) New Delhi: Highlights "I think all of us will shine in the film in our individual way," he said Emraan recently completed 14 years in the industry Emraan co-stars with Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta in Baadshaho Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, said like any other actor, he feels concerned about how his role would turn out. "My idea of doing a multi-starrer is to shine in my role, not outshine others. I have to be comfortable doing multi-starrers. Had I not been comfortable with it, I would not have gone forward with it," he said in an interview here.



Emraan said as an artiste one needs to bring some substance to the table but there should not be any insecurity.



"



Emraan plays Dalia in the film and the actor said this has been the quirkiest character that he has done till date.



He has been brought into the group because he thinks like a thief. He loves women and guns. He is borderline paranoid and thinks what can go wrong will go wrong."



The actor, who recently completed 14 years in films, said he has done quite well for someone who came into the industry by accident. "I try to do good work every day and stay afloat. I have learnt a lot, but there's a long way to go as I'm still ignorant about a lot of things. I have met a few vindictive people, but was fortunate to meet more good people."



Emraan wants to make a documentary that will spread awareness about cancer after his seven-year-old son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014.



Talking about the project, the actor said, "It is difficult to find people to fund something that doesn't have songs and drama. This format is unfortunately not that popular here. That's the hurdle we are facing.



"We've got a fantastic script but we need to get the best outlet to get the film up and running. I'm sure we'll get someone really soon. It's for the larger good."



Baadshaho released today.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Emraan Hashmi said he took up Baadshaho only because he felt secure doing a part in a multi-starrer. The 38-year-old actor, who has previously worked with Milan Luthria and Ajay Devgn in, said like any other actor, he feels concerned about how his role would turn out. "My idea of doing a multi-starrer is to shine in my role, not outshine others. I have to be comfortable doing multi-starrers. Had I not been comfortable with it, I would not have gone forward with it," he said in an interview here.Emraan said as an artiste one needs to bring some substance to the table but there should not be any insecurity. I think all of us will shine in the film in our individual way. If one of us gives a disastrous performance, the whole film falls flat."Emraan plays Dalia in the film and the actor said this has been the quirkiest character that he has done till date. "He brings volatility to the group that's planning a heist. He has been brought into the group because he thinks like a thief. He loves women and guns. He is borderline paranoid and thinks what can go wrong will go wrong."The actor, who recently completed 14 years in films, said he has done quite well for someone who came into the industry by accident. "I try to do good work every day and stay afloat. I have learnt a lot, but there's a long way to go as I'm still ignorant about a lot of things. I have met a few vindictive people, but was fortunate to meet more good people."Emraan wants to make a documentary that will spread awareness about cancer after his seven-year-old son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014.Talking about the project, the actor said, "It is difficult to find people to fund something that doesn't have songs and drama. This format is unfortunately not that popular here. That's the hurdle we are facing."We've got a fantastic script but we need to get the best outlet to get the film up and running. I'm sure we'll get someone really soon. It's for the larger good."released today.