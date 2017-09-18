Emmys Fashion: Led By Priyanka Chopra, A Night Of White Emmys 2017: For television's big night, monochrome was the name of the game - and white was triumphant

Priyanka Chopra at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP) Los Angeles: Highlights Priyanka stunned in a jewel-encrusted white Balmain mermaid gown Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss wore a pale blush dress with retro feel Sequin also ruled the night, courtesy Anna Chlumsky and Laverne Cox



Setting the tone, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star Brown delighted the crowd in a strapless white Calvin Klein gown, whose layered tulle skirt gave her the look of a fairytale princess - a world away from the sci-fi-horror drama that earned her a best supporting actress nomination.

Millie Bobby Brown at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss - crowned best actress in a drama for the dystopian The Handmaid's Tale - wore a pale blush strapless midi dress, whose retro feel harked back to her Mad Men days.



Elisabeth Moss at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Moss's Mad Men co-star - the 15-year-old Shipka, who came of age as Don Draper's daughter Sally - sparkled in a Miu Miu gown of translucent ivory, with plunging neckline, jeweled straps and belt.



Shipka at Emmys. (image courtesy: AFP)

Kate McKinnon tearfully accepted the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, in a strapless black bodice and floor-length white skirt.

Kate McKinnon at Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

And Priyanka Chopra



Priyanka Chopra at Emmys. (Image courtesy AFP)

Veep star Anna Chlumsky was channeling a mermaid of a different kind: in a floor-length sequined number whose metallic tone - and generous cleavage - was mirrored in the gown worn by Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.



Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Uzo Aduba at Emmys. (Image courtesy AFP)

And Uzo Aduba - a fellow star of the acclaimed prison drama - cut a similarly voluptuous figure in a two-piece spaghetti-strap gown of striped white and shimmering silver.



