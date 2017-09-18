Emmys Fashion: Led By Priyanka Chopra, A Night Of White

From teen stars Millie Bobby Brown to Kiernan Shipka, comedian Kate McKinnon or megastar Priyanka Chopra, it was a dazzle of white on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night. New York's Fashion Week wrapped up days ago in a whirl of color, but for television's big night in Los Angeles, monochrome was the name of the game - and white was triumphant.
Highlights
Setting the tone, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star Brown delighted the crowd in a strapless white Calvin Klein gown, whose layered tulle skirt gave her the look of a fairytale princess - a world away from the sci-fi-horror drama that earned her a best supporting actress nomination.
Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss - crowned best actress in a drama for the dystopian The Handmaid's Tale - wore a pale blush strapless midi dress, whose retro feel harked back to her Mad Men days.
Moss's Mad Men co-star - the 15-year-old Shipka, who came of age as Don Draper's daughter Sally - sparkled in a Miu Miu gown of translucent ivory, with plunging neckline, jeweled straps and belt.
Kate McKinnon tearfully accepted the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, in a strapless black bodice and floor-length white skirt.
And Priyanka Chopra stunned in a jewel-encrusted white mermaid gown from Balmain, its feathered tail fanning out on the carpet.
Veep star Anna Chlumsky was channeling a mermaid of a different kind: in a floor-length sequined number whose metallic tone - and generous cleavage - was mirrored in the gown worn by Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.
And Uzo Aduba - a fellow star of the acclaimed prison drama - cut a similarly voluptuous figure in a two-piece spaghetti-strap gown of striped white and shimmering silver.
