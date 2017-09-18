Emmys Fashion: Led By Priyanka Chopra, A Night Of White

Emmys 2017: For television's big night, monochrome was the name of the game - and white was triumphant

Entertainment | | Updated: September 18, 2017 10:34 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Emmys Fashion: Led By Priyanka Chopra, A Night Of White

Priyanka Chopra at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Los Angeles: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka stunned in a jewel-encrusted white Balmain mermaid gown
  2. Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss wore a pale blush dress with retro feel
  3. Sequin also ruled the night, courtesy Anna Chlumsky and Laverne Cox
From teen stars Millie Bobby Brown to Kiernan Shipka, comedian Kate McKinnon or megastar Priyanka Chopra, it was a dazzle of white on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night. New York's Fashion Week wrapped up days ago in a whirl of color, but for television's big night in Los Angeles, monochrome was the name of the game - and white was triumphant.

Setting the tone, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star Brown delighted the crowd in a strapless white Calvin Klein gown, whose layered tulle skirt gave her the look of a fairytale princess - a world away from the sci-fi-horror drama that earned her a best supporting actress nomination.
 
millie bobby brown afp

Millie Bobby Brown at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss - crowned best actress in a drama for the dystopian The Handmaid's Tale - wore a pale blush strapless midi dress, whose retro feel harked back to her Mad Men days.

 
elisabeth moss afp

Elisabeth Moss at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Moss's Mad Men co-star - the 15-year-old Shipka, who came of age as Don Draper's daughter Sally - sparkled in a Miu Miu gown of translucent ivory, with plunging neckline, jeweled straps and belt.

 
shipka afp

Shipka at Emmys. (image courtesy: AFP)


Kate McKinnon tearfully accepted the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, in a strapless black bodice and floor-length white skirt.
 
kate mckinnon afp

Kate McKinnon at Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)


And Priyanka Chopra stunned in a jewel-encrusted white mermaid gown from Balmain, its feathered tail fanning out on the carpet.

 
priyanka chopra afp

Priyanka Chopra at Emmys. (Image courtesy AFP)


Veep star Anna Chlumsky was channeling a mermaid of a different kind: in a floor-length sequined number whose metallic tone - and generous cleavage - was mirrored in the gown worn by Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.

 
anna chlumsky laverne cox uzo aduba afp

Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Uzo Aduba at Emmys. (Image courtesy AFP)


And Uzo Aduba - a fellow star of the acclaimed prison drama - cut a similarly voluptuous figure in a two-piece spaghetti-strap gown of striped white and shimmering silver.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPool Parties, McDonalds Burgers Lured Students, Says ABVP After Delhi University Defeat
emmys 2017emmys red carpetpriyanka emmys red carpet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsGoogle Tez

................................ Advertisement ................................