Emmys 2017: When, Where And How To Watch. A Guide To All Your Queries

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here and here's a run through of things you want to know before you switch on your television or laptop set. The Emmy Awards or Emmys will air on American channel CBS on the night of September 17 in the US which is Monday morning in India. The Emmys will begin at 8 pm on Sunday evening in accordance with EST which is 6:30 am in India on Monday morning. In India, the Emmys will be aired on Star World and Star World HD with a live coverage 5 am onwards (which includes red carpet coverage) and will also broadcast the repeat at 8 pm on Monday evening. So, the night owls are advised to stay up a little longer to catch the Emmy awards while early risers will have a thrilling time with their morning coffee.
Highlights
- Live coverage on Star World begins at 5 am
- Emmys will also be streamed on Hotstar but after 6 pm
- Star World will also broadcast the repeat at 8 pm on Monday
Priyanka Chopra returns to present at the Emmys this year, who remains a star attraction for the Indian audience. Last year, Priyanka refused to climb down the trends list after her not so 'lo-ki' on stage twirling with Tom Hiddleston, with whom she reportedly flirted with at the Emmys after party.
Hotstar has also promised to stream Emmys this year but at a later time than the live show - the red carpet event will be streamed at 11:30 am on September 18 while the main award show can be streamed after 6 pm and will be available on Hotstar till October 1.
Other ways to watch the Emmys could be a trial subscription for CBS All Access, which allows users to stream CBS content. But, the trial is only for a certain period, after which you will be charged according to your subscription package unless you cancel it after watching the Emmys.
For updates from Emmys behind-the-scenes, you must track their social media profiles. Apart from posts on Instagram, the winners will also be announced in the form of an ongoing Instagram story tomorrow. Emmys' official Twitter page will also be tweeting the winners simultaneously. The Emmys just got a little bit interesting this year with the Backstage LIVE feature - a live streaming feature on the Emmys website, which enables the viewer to have an all-encompassing view of the green room and back stage and celeb interviews.
Emmys has been posting pre-preparation updates about the big night on Snapchat already.
The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles is currently being prepped for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by TV personality Stephen Colbert.