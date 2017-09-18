Emmys 2017: That's Priyanka Chopra, Not Chopa. Twitter Schools Announcer

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson at Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights The Emmys announcer missed out the R and making it 'Chopa' Twitter's outraged though Priyanka Chopra isn't Priyanka Chopra attended the Emmys in glittering Balmain white

Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now pic.twitter.com/dPBgBne4iQ — UrCrazyDidi (@CrazedIndianW) September 18, 2017

Did this dude just call her "Priyanka Chopa"? wtf — Saajid (@sjdvda) September 18, 2017

There's an 'R' in Prianka's last name, announcer. #Emmys — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 18, 2017

Aziz Ansari

Kumail Nanjiani

Priyanka Chopra

Riz Ahmed



When I was a little girl this was but a dream.#Emmys#SouthAsiaRepresent — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) September 18, 2017