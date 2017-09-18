Emmys 2017: That's Priyanka Chopra, Not Chopa. Twitter Schools Announcer

Highlights
Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now pic.twitter.com/dPBgBne4iQ— UrCrazyDidi (@CrazedIndianW) September 18, 2017
Ay @priyankachopra we got you girl pic.twitter.com/ScBzRMMG71— Arpita (@ArpiAppa) September 18, 2017
Did this dude just call her "Priyanka Chopa"? wtf— Saajid (@sjdvda) September 18, 2017
There's an 'R' in Prianka's last name, announcer. #Emmys— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 18, 2017
(Aside: The Undefeated handle was also reminded by a user that Priyanka's first name has a Y in it)
Here's a clip of Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson presenting at the Emmys - honesty compels us to admit that we can't really tell if the announcer mispronounced Chopra but we've gotta say Priyanka and Anthony killed it with a quip about going to bed separately.
.@priyankachopra and @anthonyanderson present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the #Emmys#PCatEmmyspic.twitter.com/XMuzYotLll— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 18, 2017
And here's what presenters do backstage after they're done out front:
job is done bae is backstage chilling and eating @priyankachopra#emmyspic.twitter.com/8kwaTBgBkw— (@iiffiy) September 18, 2017
Priyanka's appearance at the Emmys is being seen as a win for diversity, specifically for representation of Asian actors:
Aziz Ansari— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) September 18, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani
Priyanka Chopra
Riz Ahmed
When I was a little girl this was but a dream.#Emmys#SouthAsiaRepresent
Aziz Ansari won an award for Master Of None, so yay.
This is the second year in a row that Priyanka Chopra has been to the Emmys, courtesy her starring role on the ABC drama Quantico. Last year, dressed in red, she presented an award with, wait for it, Tom Hiddleston.
The big winners at the Emmys this year were Big Little Lies (actors Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard all won awards) and Saturday Night Live. Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Donald Trump on SNL and dedicated his award to 'Mr President.' An evening of very political speeches was briefly interrupted by the surprise cameo of Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, who came out during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue and poked fun at his own statement about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration.