Emmys 2017: That's Priyanka Chopra, Not Chopa. Twitter Schools Announcer

Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra was upset about the mispronunciation, Twitter is not pleased and is mightily outraged on behalf of the actress

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2017 08:50 IST
195 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Emmys 2017: That's Priyanka Chopra, Not Chopa. Twitter Schools Announcer

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson at Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Emmys announcer missed out the R and making it 'Chopa'
  2. Twitter's outraged though Priyanka Chopra isn't
  3. Priyanka Chopra attended the Emmys in glittering Balmain white
Homegirl Priyanka Chopra, dressed in glittering Balmain white, acquitted herself with honours while co-presenting an Emmy with Blackish actor Anthony Anderson (to John Oliver for Outstanding Variety Talk Series). Not so much the Emmys announcer who appeared to flub the 'Chopra' while introducing Priyanka - missing out the R and making it 'Chopa.' Umm, oops? John Travolta's mangling of Idina Menzel's name at the Oscars comes to mind. While 'Priyanka Chopa' was not quite as extreme as 'Adele Dazeem,' Twitter is not pleased. Twitter is mightily outraged on behalf of the actress. Twitter is schooling the Emmys online.
 
 
 
 

(Aside: The Undefeated handle was also reminded by a user that Priyanka's first name has a Y in it)

Here's a clip of Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson presenting at the Emmys - honesty compels us to admit that we can't really tell if the announcer mispronounced Chopra but we've gotta say Priyanka and Anthony killed it with a quip about going to bed separately.
 

And here's what presenters do backstage after they're done out front:
 

Priyanka's appearance at the Emmys is being seen as a win for diversity, specifically for representation of Asian actors:
 

Aziz Ansari won an award for Master Of None, so yay.

This is the second year in a row that Priyanka Chopra has been to the Emmys, courtesy her starring role on the ABC drama Quantico. Last year, dressed in red, she presented an award with, wait for it, Tom Hiddleston.

The big winners at the Emmys this year were Big Little Lies (actors Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard all won awards) and Saturday Night Live. Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Donald Trump on SNL and dedicated his award to 'Mr President.' An evening of very political speeches was briefly interrupted by the surprise cameo of Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, who came out during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue and poked fun at his own statement about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trending

Share this story on

195 Shares
ALSO READ'Engineering Miracle,' Says PM Narendra Modi: 10-Point Guide To Sardar Sarovar Dam
priyanka choprapriyanka chopra emmysemmys 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................