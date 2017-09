Emmys 2017: That's Priyanka Chopra, Not Chopa. Twitter Schools Announcer

Highlights The Emmys announcer missed out the R and making it 'Chopa' Twitter's outraged though Priyanka Chopra isn't Priyanka Chopra attended the Emmys in glittering Balmain white

Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now pic.twitter.com/dPBgBne4iQ — UrCrazyDidi (@CrazedIndianW) September 18, 2017

Did this dude just call her "Priyanka Chopa"? wtf — Saajid (@sjdvda) September 18, 2017

There's an 'R' in Prianka's last name, announcer. #Emmys — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 18, 2017

Aziz Ansari

Kumail Nanjiani

Priyanka Chopra

Riz Ahmed



When I was a little girl this was but a dream.#Emmys#SouthAsiaRepresent — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) September 18, 2017

Homegirl Priyanka Chopra, dressed in glittering Balmain white , acquitted herself with honours while co-presenting an Emmy withactor Anthony Anderson (to John Oliver for Outstanding Variety Talk Series). Not so much the Emmys announcer who appeared to flub the 'Chopra' while introducing Priyanka - missing out the R and making it 'Chopa.' Umm, oops? John Travolta's mangling of Idina Menzel's name at the Oscars comes to mind. While 'Priyanka Chopa' was not quite as extreme as 'Adele Dazeem,' Twitter is not pleased. Twitter is mightily outraged on behalf of the actress. Twitter is schooling the Emmys online.(Aside: The Undefeated handle was also reminded by a user that Priyanka's first name has a Y in it)Here's a clip of Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson presenting at the Emmys - honesty compels us to admit that we can't really tell if the announcer mispronounced Chopra but we've gotta say Priyanka and Anthony killed it with a quip about going to bed separately.And here's what presenters do backstage after they're done out front:Priyanka's appearance at the Emmys is being seen as a win for diversity, specifically for representation of Asian actors:Aziz Ansari won an award for, so yay.This is the second year in a row that Priyanka Chopra has been to the Emmys, courtesy her starring role on the ABC drama. Last year, dressed in red, she presented an award with, wait for it, Tom Hiddleston.The big winners at the Emmys this year were(actors Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard all won awards) and. Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Donald Trump onand dedicated his award to 'Mr President.' An evening of very political speeches was briefly interrupted by the surprise cameo of Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, who came out during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue and poked fun at his own statement about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration.