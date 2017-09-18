Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Reviewed By Twitter. Umm, Shiny Mattress?

Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet. Twitter was floored (and also not)

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2017 09:29 IST
47 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Reviewed By Twitter. Umm, Shiny Mattress?

Priyanka Chopra at Emmys 2017. (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra's dramatic white Balmain divided Twitter
  2. "Everyone else can go home now," said a fan
  3. Others compared her dress to a 'shiny mattress' and a snow leopard
Priyanka Chopra walked the Emmys red carpet in a white Balmain dress embellished with sequins and feathers and the Internet cannot stop obsessing over Priyanka's dramatic look (can you blame them though?). Twitter certainly lost sleep - Priyanka's fans in the US were up all night to catch a glimpse of the 35-year-old actress while India woke up early on Monday to catch the Emmys. As one Twitter user said: "When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready!" Predictably, though, not everyone liked Priyanka Chopra's look, comparing the dress to a shiny mattress and an escaped snow leopard. "Promoting Swachh Bharat," one user quipped about the train on Priyanka's dress.

 
priyanka chopra afp
 
priyanka chopra afp


First, let's hear from those who thought Priyanka Chopra aced her red carpet look:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

These tweets were less than impressed:
 
 
 
 
 

The jury was out for this user:
 

And this person appears to think Priyanka looked like a bird but in a good way:
 

Any fans upset that Priyanka Chopra's look isn't a hit with everyone should be consoled by the fact that she made every major best-dressed list, from Variety to E!

Meantime, you have got to see Priyanka's fabulous red carpet moment with E! Online:
 

At the Emmys, Priyanka Chopra co-presented an award with Blackish star Anthony Anderson. The moment was not without drama - the Emmys announcer missed out on the 'R' in Priyanka's surname which made it sound like Priyanka 'Chopa.' Twitter is outraged (obviously) but that's another story.

Priyanka Chopra's second year at the Emmys was quite unlike her debut appearance, fashion-wise. Last year, Priyanka wore a scarlet Jason Wu dress and twirled around on the red carpet and on stage, when she presented an award with Tom Hiddleston. This year, the Quantico star's dress was less flirty but higher on impact. Tell us which look of Priyanka Chopra you liked the best here.
 

Priyanka Chopra is the star of American television show Quantico. She debuted in Hollywood as the antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch earlier this year. Her upcoming Hollywood films are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?

The 69th edition of the Emmy Awards was held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.

Trending

Share this story on

47 Shares
ALSO READ'Engineering Miracle,' Says PM Narendra Modi: 10-Point Guide To Sardar Sarovar Dam
emmys 2017priyanka chopra emmys 2017priyanka balmain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................