Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Reviewed By Twitter. Umm, Shiny Mattress?

Highlights Priyanka Chopra's dramatic white Balmain divided Twitter "Everyone else can go home now," said a fan Others compared her dress to a 'shiny mattress' and a snow leopard

No one looks better than Priyanka Chopra on this red carpet #Emmys — Jamie Beth (@jamiebeth_words) September 17, 2017

When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmyspic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR — TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now #Emmys — Diamond Gal (@ofumaofuma) September 17, 2017

As usual, @priyankachopra looks stunning and I want to cry over how beautiful she is. #Emmys — Joshua (@Brood_Tweets_TV) September 18, 2017

my eyes dropped when Priyanka Chopra came on the stage & damn! she looked gorgeous, well done @Balmain#PCatEmmys#Emmys — Name (@TheUnfitted) September 18, 2017

"Too bad she's not pretty." - my mom and me trying to feel better about ourselves compared to the goddess humans call @priyankachopra#Emmys — Kathryn (@kfBrostowitz) September 18, 2017

This shiny mattress pad Priyanka is wearing — Mimi McStuffins (@meekymoo11) September 18, 2017

She has definitely improved!..

After her Sikkim remarks...

Promoting #SwachhBharat & #SwachhataHiSeva through that dress!.. — Devanshu Johri (@TheLazyKangroo) September 18, 2017

I heard the Los Angeles Zoo lost a snow leopard. — Monica (@2lilmunchk1ins) September 18, 2017

@priyankachopra I love you, but your dress did more damage to my eyes than the eclipse #EmmyAwards2017 — Peter Ghosh (@psghosh) September 18, 2017

I can't decide if Priyanka Chopra's dress is amazing or terrible. #Emmys — Emily Warren (@emilyk8) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra's dress is trippy, looks like she is wearing a falcon pic.twitter.com/vUiOfQbZoT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 18, 2017

At #Emmys, @PriyankaChopra opted for a dramatic look in a white Balmain dress in contrast to last year's cheery red Jason Wu. Your pick? — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra walked the Emmys red carpet in a white Balmain dress embellished with sequins and feathers and the Internet cannot stop obsessing over Priyanka's dramatic look (can you blame them though?). Twitter certainly lost sleep - Priyanka's fans in the US were up all night to catch a glimpse of the 35-year-old actress while India woke up early on Monday to catch the Emmys. As one Twitter user said: "When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready!" Predictably, though, not everyone liked Priyanka Chopra's look, comparing the dress to a shiny mattress and an escaped snow leopard. "Promoting Swachh Bharat," one user quipped about the train on Priyanka's dress.First, let's hear from those who thought Priyanka Chopra aced her red carpet look:These tweets were less than impressed:The jury was out for this user:And this person appears to think Priyanka looked like a bird but in a good way:Any fans upset that Priyanka Chopra's look isn't a hit with everyone should be consoled by the fact that she made every major best-dressed list, from Variety to E!Meantime, you have got to see Priyanka's fabulous red carpet moment with E! Online:At the Emmys, Priyanka Chopra co-presented an award withstar Anthony Anderson. The moment was not without drama - the Emmys announcer missed out on the 'R' in Priyanka's surname which made it sound like Priyanka 'Chopa.' Twitter is outraged (obviously) but that's another story.Priyanka Chopra's second year at the Emmys was quite unlike her debut appearance, fashion-wise. Last year, Priyanka wore a scarlet Jason Wu dress and twirled around on the red carpet and on stage, when she presented an award with Tom Hiddleston. This year, thestar's dress was less flirty but higher on impact. Tell us which look of Priyanka Chopra you liked the best here.Priyanka Chopra is the star of American television show. She debuted in Hollywood as the antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson inearlier this year. Her upcoming Hollywood films areandThe 69th edition of the Emmy Awards was held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.