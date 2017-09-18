Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Reviewed By Twitter. Umm, Shiny Mattress?

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra's dramatic white Balmain divided Twitter
- "Everyone else can go home now," said a fan
- Others compared her dress to a 'shiny mattress' and a snow leopard
First, let's hear from those who thought Priyanka Chopra aced her red carpet look:
No one looks better than Priyanka Chopra on this red carpet #Emmys— Jamie Beth (@jamiebeth_words) September 17, 2017
When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmyspic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR— TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017
I'm dying.— thistributeisonfire (@Pooh_lol) September 18, 2017
Bye people, it was nice to meet you. #priyankachopra#Emmyspic.twitter.com/fx373dETsC
Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now #Emmys— Diamond Gal (@ofumaofuma) September 17, 2017
As usual, @priyankachopra looks stunning and I want to cry over how beautiful she is. #Emmys— Joshua (@Brood_Tweets_TV) September 18, 2017
my eyes dropped when Priyanka Chopra came on the stage & damn! she looked gorgeous, well done @Balmain#PCatEmmys#Emmys— Name (@TheUnfitted) September 18, 2017
"Too bad she's not pretty." - my mom and me trying to feel better about ourselves compared to the goddess humans call @priyankachopra#Emmys— Kathryn (@kfBrostowitz) September 18, 2017
These tweets were less than impressed:
Loved the poo emoji dress on @priyankachopra#emmys#dcpublicschoolspic.twitter.com/DaxvNIAiNQ— Alex Steiniger (@alexsteiniger) September 18, 2017
This shiny mattress pad Priyanka is wearing— Mimi McStuffins (@meekymoo11) September 18, 2017
She has definitely improved!..— Devanshu Johri (@TheLazyKangroo) September 18, 2017
After her Sikkim remarks...
Promoting #SwachhBharat & #SwachhataHiSeva through that dress!..
I heard the Los Angeles Zoo lost a snow leopard.— Monica (@2lilmunchk1ins) September 18, 2017
@priyankachopra I love you, but your dress did more damage to my eyes than the eclipse #EmmyAwards2017— Peter Ghosh (@psghosh) September 18, 2017
The jury was out for this user:
I can't decide if Priyanka Chopra's dress is amazing or terrible. #Emmys— Emily Warren (@emilyk8) September 18, 2017
And this person appears to think Priyanka looked like a bird but in a good way:
Priyanka Chopra's dress is trippy, looks like she is wearing a falcon pic.twitter.com/vUiOfQbZoT— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 18, 2017
Any fans upset that Priyanka Chopra's look isn't a hit with everyone should be consoled by the fact that she made every major best-dressed list, from Variety to E!
Meantime, you have got to see Priyanka's fabulous red carpet moment with E! Online:
Safe to say @priyankachopra is an E! Glambot pro! #Emmyspic.twitter.com/1E9gHuggQz— E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) September 18, 2017
At the Emmys, Priyanka Chopra co-presented an award with Blackish star Anthony Anderson. The moment was not without drama - the Emmys announcer missed out on the 'R' in Priyanka's surname which made it sound like Priyanka 'Chopa.' Twitter is outraged (obviously) but that's another story.
Priyanka Chopra's second year at the Emmys was quite unlike her debut appearance, fashion-wise. Last year, Priyanka wore a scarlet Jason Wu dress and twirled around on the red carpet and on stage, when she presented an award with Tom Hiddleston. This year, the Quantico star's dress was less flirty but higher on impact. Tell us which look of Priyanka Chopra you liked the best here.
At #Emmys, @PriyankaChopra opted for a dramatic look in a white Balmain dress in contrast to last year's cheery red Jason Wu. Your pick?— NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) September 18, 2017
Priyanka Chopra is the star of American television show Quantico. She debuted in Hollywood as the antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch earlier this year. Her upcoming Hollywood films are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?
The 69th edition of the Emmy Awards was held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.