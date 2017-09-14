Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra To Present Again. Joins Nicole Kidman And Others

Priyanka Chopra will return to the Emmy Awards as a presenter this year, reported Entertainment Weekly. Yay! It was only last year when Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Emmys, which is television's equivalent of the Oscars. The 35-year-old actress joins a list of presenters also including television and Hollywood names like Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Scott and Melissa McCarthy, the Entertainment Weekly report stated. The much anticipated Emmys have yet again zeroed in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles as the venue and will be hosted by TV personality Stephen Colbert.
Highlights
- Priyanka made her debut at the Emmys last year
- The Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 17
- Priyanka will also present with Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis
Last year, Priyanka trended a great deal after her appearance at the Emmys for several reasons - she looked fabulous in a scarlet Jason Wu gown paired with a set of Brian Atwood heels and arrived on stage with Tom Hiddleston as her plus one, who made her twirl like a princess and the Internet SIMPLY. LOST. IT. So did we. Priyanka and Tom presented the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award last year.
is that the heaven? *-*@priyankachopra@twhiddleston <3#PriyankaChopra#TomHiddleston#Emmys2016pic.twitter.com/7jmM2SyDSZ— Winter Vampire (@Loki_Bucky263) September 19, 2016
Will there be a dramatic swirling of the gown and some flirting with Tom Hiddleston this year? Let's wait and watch. The Emmy Awards are scheduled to be held on the night of September 17, which is Monday morning in India.
Priyanka Chopra has successfully been pronounced as a regular in Hollywood award shows and their after parties. She has turned heads on the Oscars red carpet for two years now. She's appeared and won at this year's People's Choice Awards and also made headlines for her trench-coat-style gown with a never-ending trail at the MET Gala.
Priyanka is also one of the only two actresses, who features on Forbes list of top 10 highest paid stars in Bollywood. Having made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch this year, Priyanka has two more Hollywood films in the pipeline - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She will also return with the third season of Quantico. Priyanka Chopra will not be seen in a Bollywood project this year.