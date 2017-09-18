Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra Posts About 'Shimmying' The Night Away

Priyanka Chopra Sunday evening in Los Angeles 'shimmy shimmying' in a bejeweled Balmain dress with a feather train. Of course, everyone knows that by now but it's always good to hear it from Priyanka, who has a special way describing her OOTD. "What a night it's been at the #Emmys... #ShimmyShimmying in Balmain," Priyanka wrote on Instagram and shared a dramatic snippet of her red carpet appearance. The 35-year-old actress presented an award to John Oliver (with Anthony Anderson) at the Emmys, like last year, but opted for dramatic overtones rather than the feisty style she opted last year. Twitter was divided - one segment cannot believe Priyanka outdid herself, the other thinks her outfit resembled a 'shiny mattress.'
Highlights
- "What a night it's been at the Emmys," said Priyanka Chopra
- She presented an award to John Oliver for Outstanding variety talk series
- 'Thank you for revolutionizing the world of television,' said Priyanka
In her Instagram post, Priyanka also thanked the Emmy produces and tele-artistes for "revolutionizing the world of television." She wrote: "So proud of the incredible artists that came together to make tonight epic." Priyanka especially tagged Riz Ahmed (The Night of) winner of Outstanding Actor in Limited Series and Aziz Ansari, who co-won an Emmy with Lena Waithe for Outstanding Writing (Comedy Series).
Here's what Priyanka Chopra instagrammed after the Emmys:
What a night it's been at the #Emmys... #ShimmyShimmying in @balmain. Congratulations to all the winners, thank you for revolutionizing the world of Television. #ThatKindOfNight So proud of the incredible artists that came together to make tonight epic! Big props to @rizahmed @azizansari #represent! Congrats #biglittlelies #handmaidstale #thisisus !
Priyanka Chopra's second outing at Emmys had a fair bit of drama when an announcer introduced Priyanka Chopra as Priyanka 'Chopa' as she came onstage to present the aforementioned award. Priyanka apparently brushed off the faux pas (no mention in the Instagram post too) but Twitter wasn't as forgiving and schooled Emmy organisers.
Priyanka Chopra is now an International red carpet veteran and has attended award shows such as The Oscars, Golden Globes, MET Gala and People's Choice Awards.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Baywatch (her Hollywood debut) and will soon start filming Quantico season 3. She will also be seen in two Hollywood films later - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic.