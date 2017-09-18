Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra Nails Red Carpet Look In Feathered Dress

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra will present an award in tonight's ceremony
- The internet and fashion police loved Priyanka's Emmys appearance
- This is Priyanka's second year at Emmys
Twitter was up to catch a glimpse of their favourite star rocking the Emmys red carpet and their efforts were not futile. The internet was impressed and here's proof:
No one looks better than Priyanka Chopra on this red carpet #Emmys— Jamie Beth (@jamiebeth_words) September 17, 2017
Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now #Emmys— Diamond Gal (@ofumaofuma) September 17, 2017
Foreign media also loved Priyanka's style:
Damn! @priyankachopra looks like a queen in Balmain at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/43QPDoGe5D— ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) September 17, 2017
Oh, now everyone can go home. @priyankachopra#bestdressed#emmyspic.twitter.com/iaknTRqTPv— Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) September 17, 2017
Priyanka Chopra is attending the Emmys for the second consecutive year. Last year she presented an award with Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. In 2016, she wore a red flowy Jason Wu dress and twirled all night which easy topped the best fashion moments of the night. This year too, Priyanka's red carpet look has scored a perfect 10. Here's a glimpse of how Priyanka teased her fans on Instagram story, the snippets of which were shared on Twitter by her fan club.
Cannot wait to be blown away by @priyankachopra on the #Emmys Red carpet! #PCAtEmmys#Emmyspic.twitter.com/xSJPwMi58q— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 17, 2017
#BTS@priyankachopra getting ready for the #Emmys... She looks absolutely gorgeous! #PCatEmmyspic.twitter.com/zJ8QlU9j9m— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 17, 2017
Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with this year's Baywatch but she became a household name after headlining the cast of American television show Quantico. Priyanka is not a novice at International red carpet events having attended the Oscars twice, the MET Gala and People's Choice Awards (where she won Best Actress award twice).
Priyanka will soon start filming the third season on the show. She will also be seen in two more Hollywood films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.
Priyanka was recently in Jordan to fulfill her UNICEF brand ambassador duties.