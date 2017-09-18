Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra Nails Red Carpet Look In Feathered Dress

September 18, 2017
Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra at the Emmys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

  1. Priyanka Chopra will present an award in tonight's ceremony
  2. The internet and fashion police loved Priyanka's Emmys appearance
  3. This is Priyanka's second year at Emmys
Actress Priyanka Chopra has arrived for the Emmys, which means the red carpet mood is set. The 35-year-old Quantico star dressed in a Balmain feathered dress rocked the red carpet of the 69th Emmy awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in a white ensemble with sequin embeds giving a checked look. The feathered hem of the dress gave a perfect finish. Priyanka Chopra will be presenting tonight (like last year) along with actors such as Nicole Kidman. Without much ado, take a look at Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look for Emmys 2017:

 
priyanka chopra afp

Priyanka Chopra at Emmys. (Image courtesy AFP)

 
priyanka chopra afp


Twitter was up to catch a glimpse of their favourite star rocking the Emmys red carpet and their efforts were not futile. The internet was impressed and here's proof:

 
 

Foreign media also loved Priyanka's style:

 
 

Priyanka Chopra is attending the Emmys for the second consecutive year. Last year she presented an award with Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. In 2016, she wore a red flowy Jason Wu dress and twirled all night which easy topped the best fashion moments of the night. This year too, Priyanka's red carpet look has scored a perfect 10. Here's a glimpse of how Priyanka teased her fans on Instagram story, the snippets of which were shared on Twitter by her fan club.

 
 

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with this year's Baywatch but she became a household name after headlining the cast of American television show Quantico. Priyanka is not a novice at International red carpet events having attended the Oscars twice, the MET Gala and People's Choice Awards (where she won Best Actress award twice).

Priyanka will soon start filming the third season on the show. She will also be seen in two more Hollywood films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.

Priyanka was recently in Jordan to fulfill her UNICEF brand ambassador duties.

