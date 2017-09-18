Emmys 2017: Alec Baldwin Wins As Donald Trump, Dedicates Prize To 'Mr President'

Highlights Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for his impersonation of POTUS 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,' Alec Baldwin said Alec Baldwin's known for his uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin won an Emmy Sunday for his biting impersonation of Donald Trump onand, taking a fresh jab, reminded the president that he never won himself. "I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Alec Baldwin said from the award stage, referring to Donald Trump's frequent complaints that he was never honored for his reality seriesAlec Baldwin, who had earlier won an Emmy for his lead role in the comedy series, took his latest prize for best supporting actor in a comedy series.Alec Baldwin, himself a left-leaning political activist who has flirted with running for mayor of New York, has infuriated Donald Trump with his uncanny impersonation that mocks the president's verbal tics and loose hand gestures and exaggerates his boastful style.The sketches have found a wide audience, with some clips on YouTube seen up to 20 million times.In a fresh swipe at the POTUS, Alec Baldwin noted that he had three children since marrying his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, in 2012 but that the burst of fecundity was over."All you men up there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control, trust me," Alec Baldwin said.He also saluted fellow members of the entertainment industry, saying that so much of what they do will stay in popular memory longer than individual actions of politicians."For all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don't stop doing what you are doing. The audience is counting on you," he said.Donald Trump attackedand Alec Baldwin's impersonation shortly before last year's vote, tweeting: "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"