Eid Mubarak, Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Wish Fans From Home. See Pics AbRam and Shah Rukh struck identical poses while waving to the crowd assembled at their Mumbai residence

390 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam struck identical poses Shah Rukh celebrated Ganpati visarjan two days before Eid SRK was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal Raees star and his son looked happy to be greeted by the gathering. Here are pics from Shah Rukh and AbRam's Eid outing.





All festivals in the Khan household are celebrated with equal enthusiasm. Shah Rukh greeted fans on Eid and two days before Eid visarjan on Thursday.

[Video] : SRK clicked during Ganpati Visarjan, straight from Mannat. @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/rj3594rpD2 — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

Ganpati Visarjan Straight From Mannat, Ganpati Bappa Moreya. @iamsrk@gaurikhanpic.twitter.com/Ju5EWuZ6hO — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017



Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan since 1991 and they are parents to Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4. Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking in California. Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that Suhana too nurtures a passion for a career in films.



Gauri Khan recently opened a new interior decorating store in Khar by the name of Gauri Khan Designs. Several celebrities such as Sridevi, Kajol, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor have visited and praised Gauri's store.



Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab Harry Met Sejal and is currently filming Aanand L Rai's film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.



Little AbRam greeted his father Shah Rukh Khan's fans on the occasion of Eid on Saturday from the terrace of their Mumbai bungalow. AbRam and Shah Rukh struck identical poses while waving to the crowd assembled at the periphery on Mannat. AbRam, 4, was dressed in shorts and a navy blue t-shirt while Shah Rukh, 51, looked suave denims and white shirt combo. Thestar and his son looked happy to be greeted by the gathering. Here are pics from Shah Rukh and AbRam's Eid outing.All festivals in the Khan household are celebrated with equal enthusiasm. Shah Rukh greeted fans on Eid and two days before Eid he celebrated Ganpati visarjan with his family . Fan clubs had shared a video and several pictures of Shah Rukh, AbRam, Suhana and Gauri Khan taking Bappa foron Thursday.Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan since 1991 and they are parents to Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4. Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking in California. Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that Suhana too nurtures a passion for a career in films.Gauri Khan recently opened a new interior decorating store in Khar by the name of Gauri Khan Designs. Several celebrities such as Sridevi, Kajol, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor have visited and praised Gauri's store.Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali-directedand is currently filming Aanand L Rai's film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.