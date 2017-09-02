Eid Mubarak, From Thugs Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh On the occasion of Eid, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture on her Instagram account featuring herself along with superstar Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Iqra Khan

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Fatima with Aamir, his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Iqra (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh) New Delhi: Highlights Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrated Eid with Aamir Khan and his family Fatima co-starred with Aamir in 2016 blockbuster movie Dangal Aamir and Fatima will reunite onscreen with Thugs Of Hindostan Dangal and will be seen sharing the screen space with him once again in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. In the picture, Aamir is seen dressed in white kurta pyjama while Fatima looks elegant in beige sari with a golden border and black blouse. She is seen happily posing with the Khans.



See the picture shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh here:

#eid A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT



The Dangal girls Fatima and Sanya Malhotra (who portrayed the role of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat in the film) are often spotted hanging out with their co-star Aamir Khan (essayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat). The trio featured together in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan.



Fatima Sana Shaikh was just five when she starred in Kamal Haasan and Tabu's Chachi 420.



After Dangal, Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.



"After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," Fatima told news agency IANS.



Fatima Sana Shaikh has also starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has also featured in films like One 2 Ka 4, Bittoo Boss and Akaash Vani.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has delighted all of us on the occasion of Eid as she shared a picture on her Instagram account featuring herself along with superstar Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Iqra Khan. Fatima, 25, co-starred with the 52-year-old actor in 2016 blockbuster movieand will be seen sharing the screen space with him once again in Vijay Krishna Acharya's. In the picture, Aamir is seen dressed in whitewhile Fatima looks elegant in beigewith a golden border and black blouse. She is seen happily posing with the Khans.See the picture shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh here:Thegirls Fatima and Sanya Malhotra (who portrayed the role of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat in the film) are often spotted hanging out with their co-star Aamir Khan (essayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat). The trio featured together in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat showFatima Sana Shaikh was just five when she starred in Kamal Haasan and Tabu'sAfter Fatima gave several auditions to bag the role in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif."After, I was back to square one. Foralso, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," Fatima told news agency IANS.Fatima Sana Shaikh has also starred in television shows likeand. She has also featured in films likeand(With IANS inputs)