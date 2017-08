Dulquer Salmaan's Daughter, All Of 2-Months-Old, Has All Of These 'Choices'

Highlights "Choices galore," Dulquer captioned his post Dulquer announced the birth of his daughter on social media He is currently filming Mahanati

Choices galore !! #shoejunkie #princessdiaries #pleasedontgrowup #somanycolours #bliss #dollshoes A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Shopping for little people is fun !! Actually more fun than shopping for grown ups ! #throwback #shoppingforboo #daughter #cantbeleiveihaveone A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May this year. The 31-year-old actor, who is currently filming, Instagrammed a picture of his daughter's shoes, with a caption that read, "Choices galore." Dulquer had announced the birth of his daughter on social media. "Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself," he wrote. Dulquer and Amal have been married for over five years now Here's what Dulquer posted about his daughter's 'choices.'Dulquer in his earlier post also revealed that he loves shopping for his daughter.On fifth wedding anniversary, Dulquer shared an adorable picture of himself with wife. "How you married a cartoon like me I'll never know! But thanks baby! Happy Anniversary!! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks! I'm so sorry I'm not home this year. I promise to make it up to you when I get back," he captioned his post.Dulquer Salmaan is the son of superstar Mammootty. He is the star of films such as),and. He was last seen in, which released in May. Dulquer Salmaan has now begun shooting for Mahanati , a biopic on late actor Gemini Ganesan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh co-star with Dulquer in the film.is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Films.