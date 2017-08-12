Dulquer Salmaan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon. Details Here

Highlights
- The untitled project will be directed by Akarsh Khurana
- Mithila has worked in web series' like Girl In The City and Little Things
- The teaser of Dulquer's Solo - World Of Rudra also released today
Here's what Mithila posted.
Big props to those who created this post. Thank you! Living the Bollywood Dream alongside these supremely talented superstars @dqsalmaan @irrfan ! Big hug and pappi to @akvarious .............. DULQUER SALMAAN TO MAKE HIS BOLLYWOOD DEBUT :)) #DulQuer will debut alongside Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in Ronnie Screwvala's yet-untitled production. The film marks the directorial debut of #AkarshKhurana , who has co-written the script with Hussain Dalal, the dialogue writer for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States #Bollywood #DulQuer #mipalkarofficial #irffankhan #dulquer #dulquersalmaan
(Dulquer, we just can't wait).
Of casting Dulquer in his film, Akarsh Khurana told The Times Of India, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie." Akarsh also revealed details about Dulquer, Mithila and Irrfan's role and said, "The characters are from different walks of life who come together at one juncture of their lives."
Meanwhile, Dulquer became one of the top trends on the Internet, courtesy the release of first official teaser of his forthcoming film Solo - World Of Rudra, opposite Neha Sharma. The teaser was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar on social media.
Watch it here.
An anthology film directed by @nambiarbejoy and starring the very talented @dulQuer#solohttps://t.co/UWM6wLkDEihttps://t.co/9fm1aDTME5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2017
Solo - World Of Rudra is an anthology film written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar.