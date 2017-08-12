Dulquer Salmaan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon. Details Here

Dulquer Salmaan will debut alongside Irrfan Khan and web series actress Mithila Palkar

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 12, 2017 19:28 IST
Dulquer Salmaan has been part of films like OK Kanmani, Bangalore Days (Courtesy: dqsalmaan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The untitled project will be directed by Akarsh Khurana
  2. Mithila has worked in web series' like Girl In The City and Little Things
  3. The teaser of Dulquer's Solo - World Of Rudra also released today
Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has been part of blockbuster films, such as OK Kanmani, Bangalore Days and Charlie, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. Dulquer, 31, will feature in an untitled project directed by Akarsh Khurana, the dialogue writer of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States, actress Mithila Palkar revealed on Instagram. Mithila is best-known for featuring in web series' like Girl In The City and Little Things. She will also be a part of Dulquer's film, co-starring Irrfan Khan. The film will mark Akarsh's debut as a director and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. "Living the Bollywood Dream alongside these supremely talented superstars," Mithila wrote on along with a picture collage, featuring herself, Dulquer and Irrfan.

Here's what Mithila posted.
 


(Dulquer, we just can't wait).

Of casting Dulquer in his film, Akarsh Khurana told The Times Of India, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie." Akarsh also revealed details about Dulquer, Mithila and Irrfan's role and said, "The characters are from different walks of life who come together at one juncture of their lives."

Meanwhile, Dulquer became one of the top trends on the Internet, courtesy the release of first official teaser of his forthcoming film Solo - World Of Rudra, opposite Neha Sharma. The teaser was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar on social media.

Watch it here.
 

Solo - World Of Rudra is an anthology film written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Trending

