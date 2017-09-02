Dulquer Salmaan Shoots For Bollywood Debut Karwaan. See Pic From Sets

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his performance in films like OK Kanmani, and Charlie, has started shooting for his Bollywood debut film Karwaan in Ooty. The film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana, who has written the dialogue of films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States. Karwaan also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The film, which went on the floors on Friday, will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Mithila Palkar, who is best known for web series Girl In The City and Little Things>, shared a few pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram account. One picture features her with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan and has been captioned as, "Here we go! My lovely co-actors don't have any idea what they've gotten themselves into by obliging for pictures #Karwaan #Day2 #RSVP #HumansofKarwaan."
Highlights
- The film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana
- The film also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar
- Mithila Palkar shared a few pictures from the sets of the film
See the pictures shared by Mithila Palkar here:
A source close to the film unit informed Mumbai Mirror that Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan will feature as friends in the film, who are on a road trip which starts from Ooty.
"In the film, Dulquer and Irrfan play friends who are on a road trip that begins from Ooty. They met last week in Mumbai at producer Ronnie Screwvala's office for their reading sessions and have bonded really well. It's a 32-day schedule with brief breaks in between. Another schedule will take place in Mumbai. The team had a blast shooting on day one," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development as saying.
In an earlier interview with Times Of India, Akarsh Khurana, who is making his debut as a director with Karwaan, spoke about the casting in his film.
"I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie," Akarsh Khurana told Times Of India.
Dulquer Salmaan's other upcoming projects are - Solo and Mahanati.