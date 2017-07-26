Drive First Poster: Sushant Singh Rajput And Jacqueline Fernandez Are All Set To Thrill You On March 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the first poster of his upcoming production venture Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, on Wednesday. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the 45-year-old director announced the release date of the movie. "HOLI 2018 on the 2nd of march!!! #DRIVE @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @Tarunmansukhani @apoorvamehta18," he tweeted. Drive marks the first collaboration between Sushant and Jacqueline. The film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who will be returning to filmmaking after a gap of seven years. Tarun last directed the 2008 hit romantic comedy Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for Drive in March this year. Karan Johar had shared the news with everyone on social media by posting a picture of the two actors.
Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 2013 movie Kai Po Che!,co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The 31-year-old actor later featured in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sushant was last seen in Raabta, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film failed to impress the audience and the film critics.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt. The 31-year-old actress will next be seen in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, directed by Raj & D K, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.
Jacqueline Fernandez's other upcoming projects are - Judwaa 2 and Remo D'Souza's yet-to-be-titled film.
