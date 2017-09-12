Dressing Bipasha Basu For Her Wedding, In Sabyasachi's Words

Apropos of nothing, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared on Instagram his experience of designing actress Bipasha Basu's bridal finery for her wedding to Karan Singh Grover last year. As he explains, Sabyasachi and Bipasha are old friends and met in Kolkata before she became an actress. Dressing Bipasha on her wedding day was a 'sentimental' occasion for Sabyasachi. He writes, "To add to that, we are both Bengalis. And she was very sure she wanted to be a Bengali bride in 'Sabyasachi Red.' (Bipasha) did all us Bengalis proud. She wore Chandan and a shola mukut, she covered her face with betel leaf. This is what I love about Indian weddings. As a bride, on the day of your wedding you always come home."
Rather lovely. And the wedding photos Sabyasachi posted are equally stunning.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2015 film Alone and married on April 30 last year - as the pictures show, according to traditional Bengali rituals. The couple have high social media visibility, often posting pictures of themselves and sharing each other's posts.
Bipasha, a former model, returned to her roots recently walking the ramp for her friend Rocky S at a fashion week show in Mumbai.
Bipasha Basu, 38, made her Bollywood debut in 2001 film Ajnabee and is the star of films such as Raaz, Aankhen, Jism, No Entry, Corporate and Dhoom 2. In the last few years, she has made a name for herself as a scream queen, starring in horror features like Aatma, Creature and the aforementioned Alone. Karan Singh Grover is best known for his work on TV, starring on shows like Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kayy. His handful of film appearances include Hate Story 3.