Domestic Violence Case Filed Against TV Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh And Her Family

Television actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, who is popular for her roles in shows likeand, has found herself in the midst of a legal controversy. The 32-year-old actress' sister-in-law Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban has reportedly filed a domestic violence case against Sanjeeda and her family. Zakerabanu alleged that she was beaten up by the actress' family on May 27 while she was on talking to her father over the phone, reported Mumbai Mirror . After the incident, Zakerabanu went over to her parents place in Ahmedabad and was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Sarkhej Roza. On being discharged, she filed an FIR at Sarkhej Police Station against Sanjeeda Sheikh and her family, reported Mumbai Mirror Sanjeeda Sheikh's family has now reportedly filed a petition against the FIR with the Ahmedabad High Court. They alleged that Zakerabanu had a disturbed relationship with her father, who has an orthodox attitude and hence found it difficult to adjust to the 'liberal environment' at her marital home, reported Mumbai Mirror The petition filed by Sanjeeda's family also states that on the day of the incident the actress was not home and Zakerabanu told her husband Anas that she was going to her parents' house as she was unwell, reported Mumbai Mirror On August 30, Sanjeeda Sheikh was granted interim relief in the case as the Ahmedabad High Court waived the service of the notice. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror , Sanjeeda's lawyer Sunny Punamiya said, "The Hon'ble Court has passed an order in favour of my client by stating that the investigating agency should not take any coercive steps against her. In other words, the Hon'ble Court accepted our submission that the FIR is baseless, bad in jurisdiction and merely filed to harass my client."Sanjeeda Sheikh is married to actor Aamir Ali , who featured in a small role in 2010 movieSanjeeda Sheikh made her acting debut in 2005 with TV series. She has participated in the popular dance reality show,twice.Sanjeeda is currently seen in the show Love Ka Hai Intezaar as Kamini Mathur.