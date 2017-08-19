Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Pooja Sharma, Husband Pushkar Welcome Baby Girl: Reports

Television actress Pooja Sharma, who played the role of Poorvi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, delivered a baby girl on August 16, husband Pushkar Pandit told the Indian Express. "It's like a dream for us till now. Both mother and daughter are doing good. Our lives have completely changed after God gifted us this beautiful child. It has become amazing," he said. Pooja and Pushkar, who is a director, first met on the sets of Tu Mera Hero. The couple got married last year in February. Pooja had announced her pregnancy on social media a few months ago and her baby shower was held in June.
Here are some pictures from Pooja's baby shower, posted from her unverified Instagram account.
Of parenthood, Pushkar told Indian Express, "Our family is finally complete and it's the best feeling. We keep looking at her even when she is sleeping for the fact that we are parents is yet to sink in. I keep teasing Pooja that the baby is like me but I know she is like her, for she is very beautiful. I am happy that she has got my eyes though. When Pooja was pregnant, everyone kept telling us that it will be a boy as the signs suggested but we both wanted a girl. She is our little princess and now everything we do will be to build a happy empire for her."
Pooja debuted as an actress in 2011 with Ruk Jaana Nahi. Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tu Mera Hero are the other television shows Pooja has been a part of.