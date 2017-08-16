Divyanka Tripathi Tweets To PM Modi: Rid Us Of Rapist Filth

Highlights
- Divyanka urged PM Modi to take strict action against the rapist
- We have faith in you, please do something, she tweeted
- We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly, Divyanka added
Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in!— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
For what must we vote? 70 years of independence hasn't set us free! All parties must WAKE UP NOW! Every woman deserves security! https://t.co/ozvAboOsob— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
प्रिय @narendramodi जी,#स्वच्छताअभियान के अंतर्गत इस रेपिस्ट नामक कचरे से निजात दिलाइए। घूरे में जी सकते हैं। इन भेड़ियों के डर के साथ नहीं।— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला?
@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए।— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
In a reply to a fan, who said that 'education begins at home,' Divyanka wrote: "We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly. I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life." She added: "Post Independence Day celebrations, we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight."
We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life! https://t.co/CYN2OK5C3m— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017
Divyanka Tripathi's tweets were prompted by the rape of the class 8 student who took a short-cut home after Independence Day celebrations at her school in Chandigarh and was raped by an unknown man, armed with a knife, on Tuesday.
Divyanka Tripathi currently headlines the cast of television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has earlier stared in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story. Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya, who has a recurring role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.