Divyanka Tripathi Tweets To PM Modi: Rid Us Of Rapist Filth

Divyanka Tripathi tweeted: "Punish these violators in a way that it becomes a lesson to those who think about committing such a crime"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 16, 2017 14:47 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Divyanka Tripathi Tweets To PM Modi: Rid Us Of Rapist Filth

Divyanka Tripathi stars in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Image courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Divyanka urged PM Modi to take strict action against the rapist
  2. We have faith in you, please do something, she tweeted
  3. We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly, Divyanka added
TV star Divyanka Tripathi has posted a series of emotional tweets condemning the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh and addressed a couple of the posts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take strict action against the rapist. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress invoked PM Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign and asked him to rid India of the 'filth of rapists.' She wrote: "I never prayed for a son but now I'm afraid to have a daughter. What will I tell her? Why did I bring to her living hell?" In a separate tweet addressed to PM Modi, Divyanka Tripathi added: "Punish these violators in a way that it becomes a lesson to those who think about committing such a crime. We have faith in you, please do something."
 
 
 
 
 

In a reply to a fan, who said that 'education begins at home,' Divyanka wrote: "We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly. I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life." She added: "Post Independence Day celebrations, we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight."
 
 

Divyanka Tripathi's tweets were prompted by the rape of the class 8 student who took a short-cut home after Independence Day celebrations at her school in Chandigarh and was raped by an unknown man, armed with a knife, on Tuesday.

Divyanka Tripathi currently headlines the cast of television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has earlier stared in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story. Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya, who has a recurring role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READZimbabwe's First Lady Allegedly Assaulted A Model Who Partied With Her Sons
divyanka tripathidivyanka tripathi narendra modidivyanka tripathi tweets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................