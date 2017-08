Divyanka Tripathi Tweets To PM Modi: Rid Us Of Rapist Filth

Highlights Divyanka urged PM Modi to take strict action against the rapist We have faith in you, please do something, she tweeted We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly, Divyanka added

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

For what must we vote? 70 years of independence hasn't set us free! All parties must WAKE UP NOW! Every woman deserves security! https://t.co/ozvAboOsob — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life! https://t.co/CYN2OK5C3m — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

TV star Divyanka Tripathi has posted a series of emotional tweets condemning the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh and addressed a couple of the posts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take strict action against the rapist. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress invoked PM Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign and asked him to rid India of the 'filth of rapists.' She wrote: "I never prayed for a son but now I'm afraid to have a daughter. What will I tell her? Why did I bring to her living hell?" In a separate tweet addressed to PM Modi, Divyanka Tripathi added: "Punish these violators in a way that it becomes a lesson to those who think about committing such a crime. We have faith in you, please do something."In a reply to a fan, who said that 'education begins at home,' Divyanka wrote: "We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly. I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life." She added: "Post Independence Day celebrations, we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight."Divyanka Tripathi's tweets were prompted by the rape of the class 8 student who took a short-cut home after Independence Day celebrations at her school in Chandigarh and was raped by an unknown man, armed with a knife, on Tuesday.