Divyanka Tripathi Tweets To PM Modi: Rid Us Of Rapist Filth

Highlights Divyanka urged PM Modi to take strict action against the rapist We have faith in you, please do something, she tweeted We live in fear and criminals live fearlessly, Divyanka added

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

For what must we vote? 70 years of independence hasn't set us free! All parties must WAKE UP NOW! Every woman deserves security! https://t.co/ozvAboOsob — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life! https://t.co/CYN2OK5C3m — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017