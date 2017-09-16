Directing Sanjay Dutt In His Comeback Was A 'Big Responsibility,' Says Bhoomi Director Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first release post-imprisonment. "It was a big responsibility to direct his comeback film. It is a dream come true for me," Omung Kumar said

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi (Image courtesy: duttsanjay) New Delhi: Highlights Hope I have done justice to the film: Omung Kumar Sanjay Dutt earlier said Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback Bhoomi releases on September 22 Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback. While director Omung Kumar said it was a Bhoomi and asked me to direct. It was a big responsibility to direct his comeback film. It is a dream come true for me. I hope I have done justice to the film," Mr Kumar told news agency PTI.



Bhoomi revolves around father-daughter relationship. Aditi Rao Hydari stars as Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the film. Of the film the Vaastav actor earlier said, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter."



Omung Kumar, who has earlier directed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, also told PTI, "This is a commercial film but it again deals with a father-daughter and the bond they share. I wanted to show this story on a larger scale and Baba (Sanjay Dutt) was the most accurate person to be in this film.



Bhoomi went on floors in Agra earlier this year and was later shot in Chambal and Mumbai. It also stars television actor Sharad Kelkar in a pivotal role.



Co-produced by Omung Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Bhushan Kumar, Bhoomi will hit the screens on September 22.



(With PTI inputs)



