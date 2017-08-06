Dilip Kumar Recovering, Will Remain In The ICU For Three Days: Hospital Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 2 after suffering from dehydration and urinary tract infection

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar , who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 2 after suffering from dehydration and urinary tract infection, is recuperating and will be kept under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next two-three days, reported news agency PTI. Ajaykumar Pandey, Vice President of Lilavati Hospital, told PTI that the 94-year-old actor's health is now stable. "Today he has no fever, no breathlessness. He is conscious, the creatinine levels have come down as compared to yesterday. Due to his age, he is under observation and will be in the ICU for two-three days depending on how his body responds," PTI quoted Vice President of Lilavati Hospital as saying.Dilip Kumar is being treated by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah at the hospital.The legendary actor has been admitted to the hospital several times in the last few years. In 2016, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized twice. On December 11, he celebrated his 94th birthday at the hospital, pictures of which were posted on his Twitter account. Dilip Kumar has been married to actress Saira Banu since 1966 . They have co-starred in films likeandDilip Kumar was born in Pakistan. His family moved to India when he was very young.Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with. He is best known for his performance in films likeand. He last featured in 1988 movie, co-starring Rekha, Mukul Dev, Mamta Kulkarni, Smita Jaykar and Gulshan Grover.In 1991, Dilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan and he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. In 2015, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema.Dilip Kumar received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.(With PTI inputs)