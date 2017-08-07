Dilip Kumar 'Improving' But Still In ICU, Say Doctors Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dilip Kumar was last seen in 1988 film Qila (Image courtesy: b2nov ) New Delhi: Highlights "He is not on ventilator but is in the ICU," said the doctors "Due to age factor, we have to keep him under observation," said doctors "He will be in the hospital for a few more days," said the doctors

Dilip Saab is doing much better now. Pls remember him in your prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 6, 2017

The excellent team of doctors and staff of Lilavati Hospital along with Saira Baaji are caring for Dilip Saab 24x7. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 6, 2017



Dilip Kumar is being treated by at the hospital by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah. In December last year, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized after he complained of fever and a swollen leg. The legendary actor, who celebrated his 94th birthday on December 11 at the hospital, shared a picture with his fans on Twitter.

Saira, helps me cut a cake... pic.twitter.com/ANGFhW5NAn — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2016



in 1966. The couple have co-starred in films like Sagina, Bairag and Sagina Mahato.



Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut with 1944 movie Jwar Bhata. He has acted in over 65 films and is best known for his performance in movies like Madhumati, Andaz, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.



Dilip Kumar was last seen in 1988 film Qila, co-starring Rekha, Mukul Dev, Mamta Kulkarni, Smita Jaykar and Gulshan Grover.



Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2015, Dilip Kumar was presented with the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema.



Dilip Kumar received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.



(With PTI inputs)



Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection, is recovering well but will remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for observation, reported news agency PTI. "He is improving. He is doing fine. His creatinine levels have reduced. He is not on ventilator but is in the ICU. Due to the age factor, we have to keep him under observation. He will be in the hospital for a few more days," Vice President of Lilavati Hospital Ajaykumar Pandey told PTI. On Sunday, a series of tweets were posted on the 94-year-old actor's Twitter handle by a family friend, assuring his fans and followers of his recovery. "Dilip Saab is doing much better now. Please remember him in your prayers," read one of the tweet.Dilip Kumar is being treated by at the hospital by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah. In December last year, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized after he complained of fever and a swollen leg. The legendary actor, who celebrated his 94th birthday on December 11 at the hospital, shared a picture with his fans on Twitter. Dilip Kumar got married to Saira Banu in 1966. The couple have co-starred in films likeandDilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut with 1944 movie. He has acted in over 65 films and is best known for his performance in movies likeandDilip Kumar was last seen in 1988 film, co-starring Rekha, Mukul Dev, Mamta Kulkarni, Smita Jaykar and Gulshan Grover.Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2015, Dilip Kumar was presented with the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema.Dilip Kumar received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.(With PTI inputs)