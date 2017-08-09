Dilip Kumar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu outside the hospital

Highlights Dilip Kumar was taken to hospital last week He was treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction Saira Banu used Dilip Kumar's Twitter to thank doctors and fans

Message from Saira Banu:

By the grace of Allah, Dilip Sahab is under the care of Dr. Nitin Gokhale, Dr. Arun Shah of Lilavati Hospital...1/ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

2/:and Sahab's personal family physicians Dr. R.C. Sharma and Dr. S. Gokhale, along with the able input of Dr. S. D. Bapat...this excellent — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

3/ team has given the green signal to take Sahab home today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

4/ My gratitude to fans, friends for prayers, doctors for expert treatment, hospital staff n Sahab's personal attendants for all the care. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017

5/ It is the Almighty God's will and benevolence that I wish to acknowledge in all humility and gratitude. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017