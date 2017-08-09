Dilip Kumar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Highlights
Saira Banu also used Dilip Kumar's Twitter to thank their team of doctors and fans who sent in their best wishes.
Message from Saira Banu:— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017
By the grace of Allah, Dilip Sahab is under the care of Dr. Nitin Gokhale, Dr. Arun Shah of Lilavati Hospital...1/
2/:and Sahab's personal family physicians Dr. R.C. Sharma and Dr. S. Gokhale, along with the able input of Dr. S. D. Bapat...this excellent— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017
3/ team has given the green signal to take Sahab home today.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017
4/ My gratitude to fans, friends for prayers, doctors for expert treatment, hospital staff n Sahab's personal attendants for all the care.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017
5/ It is the Almighty God's will and benevolence that I wish to acknowledge in all humility and gratitude.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 9, 2017
Dilip Kumar has made several visits to hospital in the last three years with a variety of ailments. In December, he celebrated his birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.
Dilip Kumar was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan and his six-decade career is studded with acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. He is well-known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar and Jogan. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.
Dilip Kumar's many awards include the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, which he received in 2015. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He also shares the record for most Filmfare Best Actor wins - eight - with Shah Rukh Khan.