Dilip Kumar, 94, Hospitalised In Mumbai

Screen legend Dilip Kumar, 94, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday evening after he suffered dehydration, reports news agency IANS. He was accompanied by wife Saira Banu. Dilip Kumar was suffering from fever for two days, a family friend told IANS. "He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable," said a source. Dilip Kumar has been in and out of hospital over the last two years. Last year in December, Mr Kumar was admitted to the same hospital after complaining of fever and a swollen leg. He turned 94 on December 11 and was discharged few days after his birthday. Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966.
Highlights
- He was also suffering from fever for two days
- Dilip Kumar's condition is stable now
- Last year in December, Mr Kumar was admitted to the same hospital
Dilip Kumar cut his birthday cake in the hospital with wife Saira Banu.
Saira, helps me cut a cake... pic.twitter.com/ANGFhW5NAn— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2016
In April 2016, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital after complaining of respiratory problems. Aamir Khan had visited the actor during his stay in the hospital.
Allah's mercy and blessings on all for keeping me in your duas. Thank you @aamir_khan for spending time. pic.twitter.com/9ZwUchQAcv— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 20, 2016
Dilip Kumar was born in Pakistan. His family moved to India while he was very young. He debuted in the industry with 1994's Jwar Bhata. Dilip Kumar has worked in landmark films like Madhumati, Andaz, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.
Dilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In 1993, Dilip Kumar was given the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award.
Dilip Kumar, who constantly keeps fans and followers updated on Twitter, joined Facebook earlier this year.
(With IANS inputs)