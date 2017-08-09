Did Vivek Oberoi's Cousin Akshay Really Refuse To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Akshay Oberoi says that he did not refuse to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan, instead he was not selected after auditioning for the role

81 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Oberoi says he was never selected for the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan New Delhi: Highlights 'Who in their right mind would decline a film with Aishwarya?' he asked Akshay is the cousin of Vivek Oberoi. Aishwarya once dated Vivek Anil Kapoor co-stars in Fanney Khan Fanney Khan but he was not selected. "Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh Sir," he said, reports IANS. It was reported that Akshay Oberoi declined the offer to work with Aishwarya out of respect for his cousin Vivek, who once dated Aishwarya. Fanney Khan also stars actor Anil Kapoor, who reunites with Aishwarya after 2000's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.



Akshay Oberoi, who was recently seen in Gurgaon, told IANS: "Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately I wasn't the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but maybe next time."



Akshay Oberoi is actor Suresh Oberoi's brother Krishan's son. Akshay debuted in 2002 film American Chai and has featured in films like Pizza, Fitoor and Laal Rang. One of Akshay Oberoi's next films is Kaalakaandi, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Deepak Dobriyal.



Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was Aishwarya's first hit after her comeback in 2015 (Jazbaa).



(With IANS inputs)



All that you've heard about Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay refusing to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan is apparently not true. Speaking to news agency IANS, Akshay Oberoi said that he auditioned for a role inbut he was not selected. "Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh Sir," he said, reports IANS. It was reported that Akshay Oberoi declined the offer to work with Aishwarya out of respect for his cousin Vivek, who once dated Aishwarya.also stars actor Anil Kapoor, who reunites with Aishwarya after 2000'sAkshay Oberoi, who was recently seen in, told IANS: "Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately I wasn't the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but maybe next time."Akshay Oberoi is actor Suresh Oberoi's brother Krishan's son. Akshay debuted in 2002 filmand has featured in films likeand. One of Akshay Oberoi's next films is, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Deepak Dobriyal.Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was Aishwarya's first hit after her comeback in 2015 ().(With IANS inputs)