Did Ali Fazal Just Confirm He's Dating Richa Chadha?

A day after Ali Fazal slammed reports about a 'secret girlfriend' in Los Angeles , theactor told Hindustan Times that he is 'very, very happy' being 'friends' with Richa Chadha. Theco-stars are reportedly dating and Ali sort of confirmed the rumors when he said: "It's our friendship, which grew over time. It's so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy."Richa Chadha recently accompanied Ali fazal to the premiere ofat the Venice Film Festival. They shared many pictures from the film festival:When they were in Venice, Richa and Ali came across a media report which claimed that Ali Fazal is dating someone in Los Angeles and the actor slammed the report saying: "That's so mysogynistic. Is that how men of B town like to say it? Stashing women? Even if i did, I'd find a respectful word for it dear. Be kind" while Richa laughed it off saying: "Always did love reading fiction."Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will reunite for the sequel of. Richa currently stars in Amazon Original Serieswhile Ali was last seen in