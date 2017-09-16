Did Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Confirm Their Relationship With This Cute Pic?

Actor Ali Fazal, who is rumoured to be dating Richa Chadha, has shared an adorable photograph on social media with her and captioned it as, "One of my favourite pictures. Hai Toh Hai" In the photo, Ali Fazal is seen embracing the Sarbjit actress and the duo look perfect together. Richa reposted the picture on her Instagram account along with three smiley emoticons. The image has received over 13,000 likes so far including those of filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and actress Nimrat Kaur. Richa's Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal has also left a comment that read, "Je baat." Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha co-starred in 2013 movie Fukrey and have reportedly been dating for over one year now.
Earlier this month, Richa Chadha accompanied Ali fazal to the premiere of Victoria And Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. The actors shared several pictures on social media. In one of them, the duo were seen sitting with Hollywood actress Judi Dench, who is best known for her role in films like Pride & Prejudice, Shakespeare in Love and Philomena.
During their visit to Venice, Richa and Ali Fazal came across a media report that stated the Bobby Jasoos actor was dating someone in Los Angeles. However, the duo dismissed the reports. "That's so mysogynistic. Is that how men of B town like to say it? Stashing women? Even if i did, I'd find a respectful word for it dear. Be kind," tweeted Ali Fazal. Richa said: "Always did love reading fiction."
Thats so mysogynistic.is that how men of B town like to say it? Stashing women?Even if i did, i'd find a respectful word for it dear.Be kind— Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) September 5, 2017
Always did love reading fiction. https://t.co/j96JJ3f2cZ— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 5, 2017
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal revealed how his friendship with Richa Chadha grew over time.
"It's so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy," Ali Fazal told Hindustan Times.
Ali Fazal and Richah Chadha will reunite onscreen with the sequel of Fukrey.