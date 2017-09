Did Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Confirm Their Relationship With This Cute Pic?

Highlights "One of my favourite pictures," wrote Ali Fazal Richa reposted the picture on her Instagram account Richa's Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal commented, "Je baat"

One of my favourite pictures. . A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Before film, last week #Venezia #film #nervous #premiere. Will Ally and partner in crime. And M of course. A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Thats so mysogynistic.is that how men of B town like to say it? Stashing women?Even if i did, i'd find a respectful word for it dear.Be kind — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) September 5, 2017

Always did love reading fiction. https://t.co/j96JJ3f2cZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 5, 2017

Actor Ali Fazal, who is rumoured to be dating Richa Chadha, has shared an adorable photograph on social media with her and captioned it as, "One of my favourite pictures." In the photo, Ali Fazal is seen embracing theactress and the duo look perfect together. Richa reposted the picture on her Instagram account along with three smiley emoticons. The image has received over 13,000 likes so far including those of filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and actress Nimrat Kaur. Richa'sco-star Vicky Kaushal has also left a comment that read, "Je baat." Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha co-starred in 2013 movieand have reportedly been dating for over one year now.See the picture shared by Ali Fazal here:Earlier this month, Richa Chadha accompanied Ali fazal to the premiere of Victoria And Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. The actors shared several pictures on social media. In one of them, the duo were seen sitting with Hollywood actress Judi Dench, who is best known for her role in films likeandDuring their visit to Venice, Richa and Ali Fazal came across a media report that stated theactor was dating someone in Los Angeles. However, the duo dismissed the reports. "That's so mysogynistic. Is that how men of B town like to say it? Stashing women? Even if i did, I'd find a respectful word for it dear. Be kind," tweeted Ali Fazal. Richa said: "Always did love reading fiction."See the tweets here:In an interview with Hindustan Times , Ali Fazal revealed how his friendship with Richa Chadha grew over time."It's so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy," Ali Fazal told Hindustan Times Ali Fazal and Richah Chadha will reunite onscreen with the sequel of